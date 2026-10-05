Dodge Durango Concept Shown at Roadkill Nights Comes to Life: Dodge Opens Orders for New Smokescreen Exterior Color and Petrol Blue Seats

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- Dodge expands Durango's color palette to 10 exterior options with addition of Smokescreen, the third new color introduced in the past three months
- Smokescreen exterior color and Petrol Blue Laguna leather seats make the leap from the Durango R/T 392 Smokescreen Concept to production
- Smokescreen now available for order across the full HEMI®-powered 2027 Durango lineup; Petrol Blue seats available for order for Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak
- Smokescreen is open for orders for the 2027 Dodge Durango at a U.S. MSRP of $595
- Petrol Blue seats are available for order exclusively on the Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak at an MSRP of $2,995
The smoke is still clearing from Roadkill Nights, and Dodge is already bringing Smokescreen exterior paint and Petrol Blue Laguna leather performance seats from concept to production.
First shown on the Dodge Durango R/T 392 Smokescreen Concept revealed at the August Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event, Smokescreen is the third new Durango exterior color introduced in the past three months, growing Durango's color palette to 10 available exterior options.
Combined with new Petrol Blue Laguna leather performance seats exclusively available for the Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, the unique new options deliver enthusiasts even more high-impact customization choices, increasing Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak personalization possibilities to more than 20 million.
"The Durango Smokescreen Concept was a pretty thinly veiled way of testing the waters at Roadkill Nights, and the reaction was fantastic," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "After talking with enthusiasts at the event, it was clear they loved it even more in person than they did in photos. When customers tell us they love something, we listen. Their feedback helped accelerate our plans and bring this from concept to reality, giving owners another way to make Durango stand out."
The Smokescreen paint is a fresh take that offers a lighter-shade alternative to Destroyer Grey, also available for Durango. The grey Smokescreen exterior base gives the Durango a controlled, modern backdrop. The cool, light grey amplifies Durango's muscular stance, which refuses to blend into traffic.
Smokescreen brings the Durango a perfect 10 of exterior colors available for the entire 2027 Dodge Durango lineup, joining After Dark, Redeye, B5 Blue, Destroyer Grey, Green Machine, Night Moves, Pitch Black, Red Oxide and White Knuckle.
Inside, new Petrol Blue Laguna leather performance seats deliver an unmistakable contrast. Available exclusively on the Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, the new Petrol Blue Laguna leather performance seats pair rich color with dual silver stitching and embossed SRT Hellcat logos to create a cockpit that looks every bit as powerful as the supercharged muscle UV that surrounds them.
Petrol Blue Laguna leather seats are offered in a six-passenger layout, with second-row captain's chairs and a full second-row center console, standard for the Durango SRT Hellcat.
The two new options add to the millions of ways to customize the Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak. Now featuring more than 20 million customization combinations, the Jailbreak offers an overflowing menu of colors, stripes, wheels, brake calipers, badging, interior appointments and performance-focused design details, giving owners the freedom to create a Durango that stands apart from anything else on the street.
Smokescreen exterior color can be ordered for the full HEMI®-powered 2027 Dodge Durango lineup, including:
- 360-horsepower Durango GT HEMI AWD, the industry's most affordable AWD V-8 vehicle
- 475-horsepower Durango R/T 392, delivering the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV
- 710-horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat and Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, the most powerful gas SUV ever built
Smokescreen is open for orders for the 2027 Dodge Durango at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $595. Petrol Blue seats are available for order exclusively on the Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak at an MSRP of $2,995.
Dodge
For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.
The arrival of the new 600-horsepower 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition - the quickest, fastest and most powerful SIXPACK Charger and the highest specific horsepower muscle car ever - is the newest addition to the award-winning Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup, which also features:
- SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car
- 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production
- Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack
Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.
The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 16 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.
The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.
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SOURCE Stellantis