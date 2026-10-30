Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match Finals Head West for SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack Showdown at Mopar NHRA Las Vegas Nationals Powered by Dodge

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- Final four racers set for Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match
- Final battles in race-modified, SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack muscle cars take place at the Mopar NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge on Oct. 31
- Roadkill Nights Grudge Match winner John O'Malley will face Jonathan Rimbo in the semifinals, with Adil Adams of the Titan Motorsports team squaring off against Rob Dahm
- Winning SIXPACK Dodge Charger Scat Pack race build will be featured in the Mopar display, now in the West Hall, at the 2026 SEMA Show, November 3-6
A SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger showdown that began on iconic Woodward Avenue in Metro Detroit will finish up in the desert with the crowning of an overall champion at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. Four final Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match competitors will battle in SIXPACK-powered race-modified Charger Scat Pack muscle cars at the Mopar NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge on Saturday, Oct. 31.
The Charger Scat Pack racers will square off before packed crowds in between NHRA pro-class qualifying sessions on Saturday at the Vegas track. Dodge CEO Matt McAlear will also head to the desert to present the Grudge Match winner with the championship hardware, and the winning Charger Scat Pack will be on display at the SEMA Show Mopar exhibit at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the West Hall, Nov. 3-6.
"Dodge doesn't build cars to sit on the sidelines, we build them to compete," said McAlear. "These four racers pushed the SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack to the limit, proving the incredible tuning potential of the SIXPACK engine, with one racer cracking the 10-second barrier in the quarter-mile and two competitors boosting output to over 1,000 horsepower. Now they're bringing the final fight to Las Vegas. This is Dodge performance: built to be pushed, tuned to go faster and ready to settle the grudge on the track."
The Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match began with eight online automotive builders using the 550-horsepower, twin-turbo Dodge Charger Scat Pack as a foundation for modifying, tuning and testing the SIXPACK-powered Charger platform. The multi-phase competition kicked off in August at the Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event in Pontiac, Michigan, where Tampa, Florida, native John O'Malley of Boosted Motorsports took the first-phase win during street-legal drag racing on Woodward Avenue, edging out Bryan Kiefer of Kies Motorsports.
New for 2026, the Grudge Match season continues beyond Roadkill Nights and moves out to Vegas, with three competitors earning spots in the semifinals after submitting the quickest timeslips from a local test-and-tune event. The trio joins Roadkill Nights winner O'Malley, who receives an automatic bye into the Vegas event. The SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack Grudge Match pairings will feature:
- Dodge Badassador and HEMI®-devoted builder from Texas Johnathan Rimbo, who clocked the fastest time slip in September with a 9.86-second run, punching his ticket to a tough faceoff against O'Malley to reach the final
- The Titan Motorsports team out of Orlando, Florida, qualified for the Grudge Match trip out west with a 10.42-second pass and will lineup against Californian Rob Dahm, who posted a 10.7-second run in his SIXPACK Charger Scat Pack to make the Vegas event
The new 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, an SAE-certified 600-horsepower evolution of the SIXPACK-powered Charger that creates the quickest, fastest and most powerful SIXPACK Charger and the most powerful Dodge Super Bee ever, will also be on display during race weekend. Fans can get a close-up view of the new Charger Super Bee at the Direct Connection display in the NHRA Nitro Alley Midway. SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack vehicles will also take part in a pre-race parade to kick off the elimination rounds on Sunday.
Television coverage of the Mopar NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge will air on Sunday, Nov. 1 on Fox Sports 1 at 5 p.m. EST.
2027 Dodge Charger Scat Pack
The SIXPACK H.O.-powered 2027 Charger Scat Pack produces 550 horsepower and 531 lb.-ft. of torque, reaching 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds and covering the quarter-mile in 12.2 seconds. The Charger Scat Pack features a high-output, twin-turbo, inline-six that outperforms the prior 6.4L HEMI Scat Pack by 65 horsepower and 56 lb.-ft. of torque.
The Scat Pack includes standard AWD with an on-demand RWD mode that allows drivers to send 100% of torque to the rear wheels at the push of a button. Additonal key features include:
- Twin 54mm Garrett GT2054 turbos spinning up to 185,000 rpm with up to 30 psi of boost and over 90% torque sustained from 3,000-6,000 rpm
- Standard Line Lock, Launch Control, dual-mode active exhaust and performance suspension
- 15-inch vented rotors with Brembo six-piston fixed front calipers and floating rears
- Mechanical limited slip rear differential
- Multiple Drive Modes: Sport, Custom, Auto, Eco, Wet/Snow and Valet
- Performance hood with SIXPACK bezel
Dodge
For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.
The arrival of the new 600-horsepower 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition - the quickest, fastest and most powerful SIXPACK Charger and the highest specific horsepower muscle car ever - is the newest addition to the award-winning Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup, which also features:
- SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car
- 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production
- Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack
Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.
The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 20 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.
The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.
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SOURCE Stellantis