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- Veteran driver Matt Hagan's four Funny Car victories and runner-up finish in the championship chase led Dodge to prestigious NHRA Manufacturer's Cup in the 2026 NHRA Drag Racing Series
- Achievement marks Dodge's first NHRA Manufacturer's Cup title since 2016, keyed with victories by Hagan (Funny Car), Mark Pawuk and Lee Hartman (Factory Stock Showdown) and Jacob Delaune (Super Stock)
- NHRA Manufacturer's Cup is determined by points accumulated in Funny Car, Pro Stock, Factory Stock Showdown, Super Stock and Stock classes in the national drag-racing tour
Keyed by Matt Hagan's four NHRA Funny Car victories and his close runner-up finish in the overall championship battle, Dodge captures the coveted NHRA Manufacturer's Cup for the 2026 NHRA Drag Racing Series with points scored in the Funny Car, Factory Stock Showdown, Super Stock and Stock divisions during the 20-race national tour. The 2026 NHRA Manufacturer's Cup for Dodge marks the first time the American automaker has taken the prestigious title since 2016.
Dodge also claimed important Manufacturer's Cup points and made history in the Factory Stock Showdown class. Mark Pawuk drove his all-new Dodge Charger Hustle Stuff Drag Pak by Direct Connection to victory in 2026, scoring the first win for the next-generation Charger Drag Pak, the Dodge brand's newest purpose-built race car that unites SRT race HEMI® engine power with a drag-race-ready version of the new Dodge Charger.
"Dodge was built to compete," said Bob Broderdorf, Dodge CEO. "Winning the NHRA Manufacturer's Cup is a tremendous achievement and a testament to every racer and team who put Dodge performance on display all season long. As we return to NASCAR in 2027, we will have even more opportunities to push the boundaries of American performance, on the track and for our customers."
Hagan, winner of 59 career NHRA Funny Car national events (all in Dodge race cars), captured victories at Pomona's Winternationals, Bristol's Thunder Valley Nationals, the Brainerd Nationals and Rockingham's NHRA Nationals at the Rock, coming up just short of winning his fifth overall Funny Car world championship.
Joining Hagan for Dodge in victory lane in the 2026 season was two-time Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown champion Pawuk, who developed the all-new Dodge Charger Hustle Stuff Drag Pak into a winning machine, breaking through for the Drag Pak's first visit to the winner's circle at the Texas NHRA Fallnationals in October.
Other Dodge race winners in 2026 include Lee Hartman in Factory Stock Showdown at the Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by Mopar in Martin, Michigan, and Jacob Delaune in Super Stock at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, Tennessee.
Points for the Manufacturer's Cup are accumulated based on qualifying positions and category victories at NHRA events. Competitors must register for events and adhere to class-specific rules, which outline vehicle specifications and performance standards. Manufacturers must ensure their vehicles meet NHRA safety and performance standards to compete.
The NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series opens its 2027 campaign Feb. 18-21 with the NHRA Winternationals at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in California. For more information on NHRA, visit NHRA.com.
Dodge
For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.
The arrival of the new 600-horsepower 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition - the quickest, fastest and most powerful SIXPACK Charger and the highest specific horsepower muscle car ever - is the newest addition to the award-winning Dodge Charger lineup, which also features:
- SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car
- 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production
Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.
The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 22 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.
The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, Charger Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.
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SOURCE Stellantis