Dodge and Hemmings SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack Drift Cars Head West, Ready to Thrill Crowds at Laguna Seca GRIDLIFE Event

-
- Dodge heads to GRIDLIFE Laguna Seca Festival, Sept. 18-20, 2026, bringing high-horsepower performance, fan activations and on-track excitement to one of America's iconic racing festivals
- Fans can experience Dodge Thrill Rides in 550-horsepower Charger Scat Packs, explore the latest Dodge vehicle lineup and connect with Dodge product specialists throughout the weekend
- Dodge and Hemmings SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack drift cars will make their debut at Laguna Seca, with professional drivers Corey Hosford and Micah Diaz behind the wheel, showcasing the 750-horsepower builds in drift exhibitions
Fresh off their crowd-stopping debut at Roadkill Nights, the Dodge and Hemmings SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack drift cars are heading west for their first appearance in California, at the GRIDLIFE Laguna Seca Festival, Sept. 18-20, at Laguna Seca raceway.
Fans will get an up-close look at the tire-shredding, 750-horsepower machines through drift exhibitions, Dodge Thrill Rides and an interactive display celebrating Dodge performance.
Built to push the boundaries of Dodge's new SIXPACK-powered Charger platform, two custom drift cars were developed through a unique collaboration between Hemmings Director of Programming Mike Musto and the team at Suppy's Garage, led by Suppy Wejpanich. What began as production Charger Scat Pack vehicles evolved into purpose-built drift machines engineered to whip harder and deliver the unstoppable side of Dodge performance.
Throughout the weekend, the Charger drift cars will unleash the full potential of their high-output engines during full-course exhibition runs, showcasing the power, precision and performance that define Dodge muscle at one of America's most iconic road-racing venues.
Based on the 550-horsepower, twin-turbocharged, SIXPACK H.O.-powered Charger Scat Pack, the two-door Dodge Charger BOOST Coupe is built for all-out performance while the four-door Dodge Charger RPM (Rapid People Mover) is engineered to thrill passengers during drift demos. Extensive custom fabrication, drift-focused chassis development and competition engineering transforms production-based Chargers into 750-horsepower drift machines engineered for professional-level competition, exhibition driving and passenger ride experiences.
Both custom Charger drift builds feature manual transmissions. The team engineered custom bellhousings, modified the driveline and converted the production all-wheel-drive, automatic-transmission configuration into a dedicated rear-wheel-drive, manual-transmission drift package.
The Dodge display at Laguna Seca will also treat fans to Dodge Thrill Rides in 550-horsepower Charger Scat Pack models. Fans can explore the latest Dodge vehicle lineup and engage with product specialists throughout the festival weekend.
Hemmings Series Continues to Catch the Drift Action
The Dodge/Hemmings Charger drift-car build continues to be documented across Hemmings' YouTube channel and social media platforms. The video series follows automotive personality Mike Musto, master fabricator Suppy Wejpanich, professional drifters Corey Hosford and Micah Diaz, along with the Suppy's Garage team, as they transformed production Charger Scat Pack models into 750-horsepower drift machines. The content now follows the team as they travel around the country showcasing the vehicles at enthusiast events.
Hemmings
Founded in 1954, Hemmings is the original online collector car marketplace. For more than 70 years, we have grown and uplifted the collector car community because we've been part of it since the start. Through our frictionless marketplace, quality entertainment, and professional service, we help all willing drivers buy, sell, and live the collector car lifestyle. Hemmings Motor Club extends this mission by bringing enthusiasts together through exclusive benefits, curated driving experiences, and deeper community connections for those who live to drive. More information, services, and content are available at www.hemmings.com. Stay connected with Hemmings on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and search tens of thousands of vehicle listings from the palm of your hand with the Hemmings App.
GRIDLIFE
Since 2014, GRIDLIFE has redefined the intersection of grassroots motorsports and festival culture. By blending competitive track action, high-speed drifting, and main stage music into immersive national events, GRIDLIFE breaks down barriers and builds community for both hardcore enthusiasts and the car-curious. Now operating as part of the F=ma network alongside RACER Media and The ID Agency, GRIDLIFE continues to power the next generation of shared automotive experiences on and off the track. For more information and full-season schedules, visit grid.life.
Dodge
For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.
The arrival of the new 600-horsepower 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition - the quickest, fastest and most powerful SIXPACK Charger and the highest specific horsepower muscle car ever - is the newest addition to the award-winning Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup, which also features:
- SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car
- 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production
- Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack
Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.
The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 16 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.
The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.
Follow Dodge and company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Dodge brand: dodge.com
Direct Connection: DCPerformance.com
Facebook: facebook.com/dodge
Instagram: @dodgeofficial
X: @dodge and @StellantisNA
YouTube: youtube.com/dodge, youtube.com/StellantisNA
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dodge-and-hemmings-sixpack-powered-charger-scat-pack-drift-cars-head-west-ready-to-thrill-crowds-at-laguna-seca-gridlife-event-302880780.html
SOURCE Stellantis