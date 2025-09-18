Documents Available Regarding Ramaco's Brook Mine Rare Earth and Critical Minerals Project

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC, METCB) ("Ramaco Resources" or the "Company") announces that this morning it has released and posted to its website at www.ramacoresources.com the following:

  • A Letter to Shareholders from its Chairman and Chief Executive Randall W. Atkins related to the Brook Mine Project, and
  • An updated Technical Report Summary, prepared by Weir International, relating to the Company's Rare Earth Element (REE) exploration target for the Brook Mine.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia , and southwestern Virginia and a developing producer of coal, rare earth and critical minerals in Wyoming . Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky , with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan , Wyoming.  The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one coal mine and rare earth development near Sheridan, Wyoming in the initial stages of production. In 2023, the Company announced that a major deposit of primary magnetic rare earths and critical minerals was discovered at its mine near Sheridan , Wyoming.  Contiguous to the Wyoming mine, the Company operates a carbon research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 76 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at https://www.ramacoresources.com . For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/documents-available-regarding-ramacos-brook-mine-rare-earth-and-critical-minerals-project-302559845.html

SOURCE Ramaco Resources, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ramaco Resources Inc. METC NASDAQ:METC
METC
Ramaco Resources Inc.

Ramaco Resources Inc is a coal producing firm based in the United States. Its only revenue generating product is metallurgical coal which is used to make metallurgical coke. This is used as an input in the blast furnace steel-making process. The company's customer base encompasses U.S.-based blast furnace steel mills and U.S.-based coke plants, as well as international metallurgical coal consumers. Ramaco's portfolio comprises of the Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM lMine and Knox Creek projects.

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) (OTCQX: GLATF) is pleased to report on the continuing development of its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Stephen G. Roman , President & CEO, stated, " The primary question investors ask is regarding the timing of a term sheet for our banking syndicate's Dasa Project loan facility. While this has been a much longer process than expected, the financing terms are in the final stage of completion, which, upon agreement, will then go to the banks' Boards for approval prior to announcement to our shareholders."

  • Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 70 Presenting Companies
  • Wednesday and Thursday, June 15th-16th, 2022

About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading institutional managers. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

The NICO Project is one of the few advanced cobalt developments in the world to meet the growing demand in lithium-ion batteries powering electric vehicles and portable electronics

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to report on the C$3.8 billion of financial support for Critical Minerals announced in last week's Government of Canada budget for 2022 (" 2022 Budget "). The funds are being allocated to accelerate domestic production and processing of Critical Minerals, particularly cobalt, nickel and lithium used in the manufacture of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (" EV's "), portable electronics, and stationary storage cells to make electricity use more eficient. Fortune's 100%-owned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project (" NICO Project ") is a vertically integrated Critical Minerals development comprised of a planned open pit and underground mine and mill in Canada's Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and a planned hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta. The NICO Project is one of the few advanced cobalt development assets in the world that can be developed in the timelines required to meet current cathode chemistries and will benefit from implementation of these programs. The Mineral Reserves for the NICO deposit also include 1.1 million ounces of gold, 12% of global bismuth reserves, and copper as a minor by-product.

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Half Year Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Trading Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational Update

Gavel on a judge's block atop an Australian flag background.

Australia to Tighten Anti-Dumping Rules to Protect Domestic Industries

In the wake of tariff turmoil caused by the Trump administration's recent actions, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has proposed reforms to the country's anti-dumping system.

In an April 3 statement, he emphasised the importance of safeguarding key sectors like steel, aluminium and manufacturing in the face of unfair competition. The government claims an overhaul would level the playing field for local manufacturers, while critics are warning of potential trade disputes with key partners like China.

The Albanese government has said it will provide AU$5 million to boost the Anti-Dumping Commission's ability to track claims of dumped imports. Ed Husic, minister for industry and science and a member of Albanese's Labor Party, called on the anti-dumping commissioner to take strong action in an April 1 statement of expectations.

"I expect you to use all the powers available to you to ensure that Australian manufacturers are not injured by unfair trade through dumping and subsidisation," Husic said, asking the recently reappointed commissioner to "consider the strategic environment" and act on "effective, timely and accessible remedies to unfair trade."

He further stated, "I expect you to lead a world-class trade remedies authority. I expect your advice, recommendations and decisions to be developed and discharged in line with relevant legislation; Australia’s international obligations; and to be robust, evidence‑based and provide certainty for all users of the anti-dumping system."

The commissioner has yet to respond; the government has said a statement will be published once available.

What is dumping?

Dumping occurs when a country or company exports goods to another market at prices below their normal value, often due to government subsidies or predatory pricing strategies.

This practice can distort competition, undercut domestic producers and harm local industries.

Anti-dumping measures, such as tariffs or import restrictions, can be imposed to counteract these unfair trade practices and protect homegrown businesses. Australia’s latest anti-dumping reforms aim to strengthen its ability to detect and penalise dumping, ensuring a fairer market for local manufacturers.

Australia's current anti-dumping system allows Australian manufacturers to apply for anti-dumping or countervailing duties when they believe dumped or subsidised goods being imported into Australia are harming their business.

The government notes that dumping is not prohibited or illegal under World Trade Organisation (WTO) international agreements, but also states that it is defined as anti-competitive behaviour.

In the context of the recent trade tensions and tariffs, Australia's anti-dumping measures are seen counteracting the influx of cheap imports while maintaining obligations under free trade agreements and WTO rules.

How do anti-dumping measures help Australia?

Given the imposition of tariffs, various countries, including Australia, could struggle to sell their products in the US and choose instead to dump them at lower costs in other markets.

This means potentially depriving local manufacturers of their full profits. The Guardian notes that in the worst-case scenario, these manufacturers could be forced out of business.

Strengthening anti-dumping capabilities means protecting the chances of these local manufacturers.

It's important to note that dumping is not always bad, especially if local producers aren't being disadvantaged.

According to TheGlobalEconomy.com, manufacturing makes up 5.36 percent of Australia’s economy. This is half of the world average of 12.33 percent, based on data from 153 countries.

Despite the smaller number, Australia sees manufacturing as a critical component of its economic landscape given that it's responsible for 45 percent of the nation's merchandise exports.

Manufacturing also contributes to 25 percent of total research and development spending in the country.

How does anti-dumping relate to mining?

Anti-dumping is relevant to the mining industry as protecting manufacturers equates to safeguarding domestic industries that supply essential materials and services to mining operations.

Steel is a major element in the manufacturing industry, with Australia currently having 44 anti-dumping measures in place on 12 steel products from 14 countries. Anti-dumping also protects downstream industries, given that mining supplies raw materials such as iron ore and bauxite used for steel and aluminum.

The Australian Steel Institute has said that robust anti-dumping provisions serve as a national defense against unfair trade practices. These policies prevent market distortions caused by dumped imports, helping maintain the viability of both manufacturing and mining sectors.

Anti-dumping and other Australian initiatives

Australia recently established a critical minerals strategic reserve to enhance the mining sector.

A report from Discovery Alert describes the reserve as a "strategic stockpile that emerges as a dual-purpose mechanism," saying that it will simultaneously incentivise domestic exploration and production, while establishing a national buffer against supply chain disruptions. This will assist in anti-dumping efforts by ensuring stable domestic supply of lithium, rare earths and the like, all of which are used in advancing manufacturing sectors.

The critical minerals strategy is also a show of national resilience, which complements the anti-dumping strategy. Foreign countries often use export restrictions or price wars to manipulate the global market raw materials scene.

By establishing a critical minerals reserve, Australia is protecting domestic industries, such as mining and high-tech manufacturing, from the risks of artificially low-priced imports and potential geopolitical leverage by foreign suppliers.

On February 11, the Future Made in Australia (Production Tax Credit and Other Measures) Bill 2024 passed through parliament. This means two additional tax incentives, namely:

  • A Hydrogen Production Tax Incentive worth AU$2 per kilogram of renewable hydrogen produced.
  • A Critical Minerals Production Tax Incentive worth 10 percent of eligible processing and refining costs for Australia’s 31 critical minerals.

At the time of this writing, the Australian Anti-Dumping Commission has identified 24 imported products or commodities that it believes are being sold in Australia at unfairly low prices. The list includes zinc-coated steel, aluminum extrusions and precision pipe and tube steel, all usable for mining.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.


