Gaming Investing News

Other Clients in The Space include nWay, Petaverse, Upland, And Virtual Reality Stadium Platform VIRTEX

Virgo PR, a leading PR agency announced today new client Dive Games . The agency has extensive experience in all aspects of gaming PR. Key clients in the space include Virtex, Petaverse, nWay, Upland and many more.

The campaign will focus on new client partners, data reports and the expansion of metaverse technology. The goal is to create a real voice as the leader in gaming and web3 data.

Dive Games takes the complicated data problem from game developers and offers a custom-made solution to collect, validate and maximize its potential for improving its game economy and LiveOps. A company created by game industry veterans, who know the interlaced strands of game data management, the Dive platform is crafted and tailored to each client's unique needs, combining a dedicated data expert team with advanced technology and integration tools.

From media relations to influencer outreach, securing reviews to digital media, Virgo PR understands what it takes to succeed in all aspects of gaming public relations. Virgo PR is an agency that strives to create campaigns that can delight audiences and attract their attention. We focus on helping our clients tackle their goals and challenges more efficiently through our wide variety of services. For brands looking to reach people in a unique way, Virgo also offers product integration, where the client's product can be found even in the most crowded and distracted markets through strong yet subtle product placement that can positively reach an even bigger audience.

"We understand the rapid growth and new developments of the gaming business and what it takes to succeed in the media with unique campaign approaches," said Mike Paffmann , VirgoPR's CEO. "From hardware to software to eSports, market awareness, publicity, and influencer relations are vital to succeed in the gaming arena. Gaming is one of the top spaces we're excited about and we; 're all happy to be working with some of the most innovative names in the space."

For more information, please visit https://virgo-pr.com/

About VirgoPR
VirgoPR offers its clients many services to drive growth, engagement, sales, and increase lead generation and conversions. Our team of professionals in all things PR and marketing can support brands in developing different strategies and campaigns that allow them to better understand their brand and industry and provide various services that drive knowledge through our expertise. We're able to execute worldwide integrated campaigns for our clients' brands by playing on the strengths and constraints of any niche.

Media Contact: Corina Catapano , ccatapano@virgo-pr.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dive-games-appoints-virgo-pr-adding-to-the-growing-list-of-clients-in-the-gaming-division-301555493.html

SOURCE VirgoPR

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

New Esports Franchise Awards 13 Locations on the East Coast in First Month; Targeting Domestic and International Expansion

Valhallan Helps Entrepreneurs Tap into Multibillion-Dollar Esports Market While Developing Next Generation of Esports Players

- New esports concept Valhallan awarded 13 franchise locations in its first month of franchising across major markets in North Carolina South Carolina and others along the East Coast, with the first openings slated for the fourth quarter of 2022. The aggressive rollout is the beginning of several planned markets as Valhallan targets prospective franchisees in additional states, including Texas California Florida New Jersey Arizona Nevada and Louisiana .

Keep reading... Show less

Immutable X Unveils Cross-Rollup Liquidity Solution on Ethereum with StarkNet, Supporting Planet-Scale Games with Multiple Layer 2 and Layer 3s

Immutable X Announces Roadmap for Multiple EVM Compatible Rollups to Create Cross-Rollup Liquidity Solution for NFTs on Ethereum

Immutable X, which is powering the next generation of web3 games as the leading carbon-neutral, scalable platform for trading NFTs on Ethereum, today announced its expansion to be the world's first cross-rollup liquidity platform for NFTs, built on StarkNet. This announcement allows players to directly trade any asset matched across multiple Ethereum Layer 2 and Layer 3 roll-ups, solving the liquidity fractionalization problem that occurs with every individual roll-up today and scaling to billions of users. The protocol will facilitate hundreds of thousands of transactions per second, supporting games with hundreds of millions of daily players to truly own their in-game items.

Keep reading... Show less

Introducing The Evolution of CBD Retail

We're excited to introduce an evolutionary step in CBD sales with www.gonzogummies.com . Over the last 3 years as CBD has exploded in popularity consumers are faced with either a more expensive in-store experience which was designed to provide an educational format for newcomers, or an innumerable selection of online sources, with very little ability to decipher the reputation and quality or gain any sort of guidance based on individual needs.

Gonzo Gummies has partnered with several reputable high-end manufacturers, as well as a dedicated staff of CBD specialists to provide the best of both worlds. This next step in CBD allows consumers to experience a wealth of innovative CBD products, including Delta 8, Delta 10, THCO, THCV, THCP and HHC along with easy access to guidance and support from specialists from every category of use. Gonzo Gummies is committed to expanding the awareness and use across the country as well with products that align with current cannabis formats, such as disposable vapes, wax (dabs) products and edibles that may provide a higher potency as well as benefits that may be a closer resemblance to traditional cannabis products.

Keep reading... Show less
Playground Ventures

Playground Announces the Worldwide Launch of the Top Gun Legends Mobile Game in Partnership with Paramount Pictures

Playground Ventures Inc (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its joint venture subsidiary MotionPix Game Studio Inc ("MotionPix") and the launch of its exclusive Paramount Pictures licensed mobile game TOP GUN LEGENDS ("Legends").

MotionPix, as the developer of LEGENDS, is the only official licensed mobile game for the Paramount Pictures' Top Gun franchise, with the IP under license from Paramount Pictures in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products. Top Gun was originally released in May 1986 and went on to become a huge commercial success, grossing over $357 million USD with a production budget of $15 million USD.[1] Its popularity endured, with the film setting numerous Home Media records and earning a 2013 re-release in IMAX. Top Gun's cinematic legacy was set in stone after being selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the United States Library of Congress in 2015.

Keep reading... Show less

POCKET.WATCH ADDS 13 NEW CREATORS TO BECOME LARGEST INDEPENDENT KIDS AND FAMILY CONTENT STUDIO

With Over 70,000 Videos and Over 15,000 Hours Available for Distribution, pocket.watch Emerges as Key Supplier of Kids and Family Content

Pocket.watch the leading kids and family studio creating global franchises for Generation Alpha, today announced the addition of 13 new creators to its roster of global superstars. The move significantly expands the company's audience, content library, and original content slate with the world's biggest kids and family digital stars. The new creators bring further diversity, broader age ranges and new formats to pocket.watch, which already boasts content and original intellectual property from powerhouse creators like Ryan's World Toys and Colors Onyx Family Kids Diana Show and LankyBox the current No. 1 gaming channel on all of YouTube.

Keep reading... Show less

WHITAKER CENTER OPENS NEW PNC INNOVATION ZONE FEATURING FIRST-OF-ITS KIND "PURPOSEFUL GAMING STUDIO"

PNC INNOVATION ZONE AT WHITAKER CENTER INCLUDES 40-FOOT DIGITAL CINEMA, ESPORTS SPACE AND STEAM EDUCATION

Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, together with PNC Bank, announced the grand opening of the new 7,000-square-foot PNC Innovation Zone at Whitaker Center. The PNC Innovation Zone combines Whitaker Center's existing 40-foot-tall Select Medical Digital Cinema with a newly constructed world-class purposeful gaming studio, designed by leading educational design architects Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates in collaboration with entertainment and technology giant Clair Global. To power the PNC Innovation Zone, Whitaker Center has also partnered with Comcast to become one of the region's largest "Lift Zones" offering free, robust Wi-Fi to all guests.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×