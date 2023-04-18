LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

DISH TV Adding to Fleet with New Maxar Satellite Order

Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) (TSX: MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, received an order for a direct broadcast satellite from DISH, designated ES XXV. This geostationary (GEO) communications satellite will be operated by DISH and deliver content across North America.

ES XXV will be built on the proven Maxar 1300 TM series platform at the company's manufacturing facilities in Palo Alto and San Jose, California. ES XXV will be equipped with a high-power, multi-spot beam payload, allowing DISH to provide high-quality content to its customers. A high-resolution render of the spacecraft is available here .

"The GEO market remains important, and Maxar's experience delivering value for our customers continues to be a key focus," said Chris Johnson, Maxar's Senior Vice President and General Manager of Space. "We offer scalable platforms to support a variety of missions, and we're proud to continue that legacy with this new order."

ES XXV joins a fleet of Maxar spacecraft in orbit. Since 1999, Maxar has manufactured 11 satellites for DISH TV's fleet, including several of the largest commercial satellites ever built.

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar's 4,600 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company's filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.

Media Contact:
Mark Lewis
Maxar Media Relations
+1 650-852-5188
mark.lewis@maxar.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Maxar TechnologiesMAXR:CAMAXRRobotics Investing
MAXR:CA,MAXR
The Conversation (0)

Maxar Rebrands Spacecraft Portfolio, Forming Flexible Family That Fits Any Mission

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced a rebranded lineup of spacecraft platforms that reflects Maxar's broad manufacturing capabilities and continuing investment to serve evolving commercial, civil and national security space missions.

The portfolio, which includes Maxar 300™ series, Maxar 500™ series and Maxar 1300™ series buses, reinforces Maxar's 60-plus years of satellite manufacturing leadership. These flexible platforms are designed to serve a variety of missions, ranging from proliferated low Earth orbit constellations to multi-orbit systems.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Maxar Technologies Provides Update on Status of Regulatory Approvals of Proposed Acquisition by Advent International

Proposed Acquisition on Track to Close in Late April or Early May of 2023

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) ("Maxar" or the "Company"), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that it has received the majority of the regulatory consents required for the Company's previously announced transaction to be acquired by Advent International ("Advent"), one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. Advent has agreed, pursuant to a definitive merger agreement, dated December 15, 2022 (the "Merger Agreement"), to acquire all outstanding shares of Maxar common stock for $53.00 per share in cash.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NRO Exercises Radio Frequency Contract Option with Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that Aurora Insight Inc., a company acquired by Maxar in December 2022, has received a Stage II contract extension from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) for commercial radio frequency (RF) remote sensing.

Aurora Insight, now part of Maxar's Earth Intelligence business, was previously awarded the NRO's Strategic Commercial Enhancements Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) Framework Stage I contract, which focused on the modeling and simulation of its capabilities to support the U.S. government's current and future commercial RF reconnaissance needs. The Stage II option provides Maxar the opportunity to demonstrate real-world performance of its commercial RF constellation to support U.S. government missions.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intelsat 40e Performing Well After Launch

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that Intelsat 40e (IS-40e) is performing as expected after being launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Shortly after launch earlier today, the satellite deployed its solar arrays and began receiving and sending signals. Next, IS-40e will begin firing thrusters to commerce its journey to final geostationary orbit. Its hosted payload, NASA's Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) instrument, will begin commissioning activities in late May or early June. Maxar identified the host for TEMPO and integrated the instrument with IS-40e before it was delivered for launch.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
robot with stock chart

Robotics Stocks: 7 Biggest Companies in 2023

It’s no surprise that the top robotics stocks are gaining attention.

Market Research Future reports that the global robotics market could grow at a compound annual growth rate of 22.8 percent to reach US$214.68 billion by 2030 as demand for industrial robots rises and robotics companies improve their technology.

The automotive industry is the biggest source of demand for robotics. According to the Association for Advancing Automation, in 2022 the sector droveindustrial robot sales to a record high in North America. Automakers such as Hyundai Motor Company (KRX:005380) are also showing signs of merging into the robotics industry — in recent years, the South Korean company acquired a controlling stake in robotics firm Boston Dynamics for US$1.1 billion.

Keep reading...Show less

Maxar Awarded Phase 3b of U.S. Army's One World Terrain Contract

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that it was awarded Phase 3b of the U.S. Army's One World Terrain (OWT) prototype Other Transaction Agreement contract.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005010/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Form 62-103F1

Purchase of Shares of Bradda Head Lithium Ltd

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Blockmate Launches Web3 Passive Income Generator App for Global Audience

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Form 62-103F1

Battery Metals Investing

Purchase of Shares of Bradda Head Lithium Ltd

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Minerals Announces Expansion of Mckenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North Properties

Base Metals Investing

Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Reports Progress at the Farwell Gold-Copper Project

×