Discovery Energy Metals Corp. Mobilizes Crews for Surface Sampling Program at Crystal Lake Cu-Mo Project, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Discovery Energy Metals Corp. (CSE:DEMC)(OTCQB:DEMCF)(FRA:Q3Q0)(WKN:A3EFKA) ("Discovery" or the "Company"), a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing mineral resource projects in North America, announces the mobilization of field crews for a surface sampling exploration program on the Crystal Lake Property (the "Property"), located approximately 160 km southwest of Prince George. The Property is considered prospective for porphyry-style copper and molybdenum mineralization.

The proposed 2026 soil and rock sampling program at the Crystal Lake Property is designed to evaluate porphyry-style mineralization associated with historical surface showings and geochemical anomalies across the Property. Initial work will focus on a previously identified showing north of Crystal Lake, where historical exploration and soil sampling campaigns outlined scattered copper anomalies that warrant more systematic follow-up. The planned program is intended to improve the understanding of the geometry, continuity, and potential source areas of the historical anomalies while refining targets for future drill testing.

The program is anticipated to consist of an approximately eight- to ten-day field campaign utilizing two sampling crews focused on evaluating historical copper soil anomalies and prospective porphyry-style target areas outlined through previous exploration work. Soil sampling will primarily target B-horizon material, with rock sampling and geological mapping completed at identified outcrop exposures. The exploration program will be carried out by Dahrouge Geological Consulting and will be based out of Crystal Lake Resort, a lodge located directly within the Property boundary.

Figure 1. Location of the Crystal Lake Project claims in British Columbia, Canada, highlighting the project footprint and access via existing forest service roads.

Marketing Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into a marketing and investor awareness agreement with ClickCatalyst Inc. ("ClickCatalyst") to support ongoing investor outreach initiatives. Pursuant to the agreement, ClickCatalyst will provide marketing and investor awareness services to Discovery, including sponsored editorial, content development, publication, dissemination, and related awareness services. In consideration, Discovery will pay CAD $250,000, plus applicable taxes, to ClickCatalyst, with CAD$100,000 payable upfront and the balance payable at a mutually agreed upon time. The agreement is for a sixty (60) day term and was executed on May 27, 2026, with services commencing shortly thereafter. The services to be provided by ClickCatalyst constitute investor relations activities within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and all materials will be reviewed and approved by the Company prior to dissemination. No securities, options, warrants, debt, convertible instruments, or other non-cash consideration will be issued to ClickCatalyst under the agreement.

ClickCatalyst and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, ClickCatalyst does not own, control, or direct any securities of the Company.

About Discovery Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: DEMC) (OTCQB: DEMCF) (FRA: Q3Q0) (WKN: A3EFKA)

Discovery Energy Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing the Crystal Lake Copper-Molybdenum Project, an early-stage exploration project located in a well-mineralized district of central British Columbia. The Crystal Lake property consists of eight contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 5,283 hectares, located 34 km south of Fort Fraser, British Columbia. The project is accessible year-round via Kenny Dam Road and well-maintained forestry roads, with nearby access to key infrastructure including CN rail, BC Hydro transmission, Highway 16, and the communities of Vanderhoof and Fraser Lake. Additionally, The Company also holds a portfolio of mineral claims in Québec, including projects in the Nunavik and James Bay regions, and is advancing the ESN Project in Nevada and the Koster Dam Project in central British Columbia. Find out more at: www.discoveryenergymetals.com and follow us on X (formerly twitter), and LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mike Hodge

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Discovery Energy Metals Corp.
1450 - 789 West Pender Street,
Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1H2
Telephone: +1 (604) 681-1568
Email: info@discoveryenergymetals.com
Web: www.discoveryenergymetals.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "potential", "indicative" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, statements regarding the proposed exploration program at the Crystal Lake Property, including the anticipated scope, duration, objectives, and timing of the program, the evaluation and potential of historical geochemical anomalies and porphyry-style mineralization, the refinement of future drill targets, the commencement and completion of field activities, and the services to be provided under the marketing and investor awareness agreement with ClickCatalyst Inc., including the anticipated term and timing of such services. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuations in commodity prices, counterparty risk, market conditions, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: Discovery Energy Metals Corp.



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