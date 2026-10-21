Discovery Announces Details of Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Discovery Mining Ltd. (TSX: DSV,OTC:DSVSF, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2026 prior to the market open on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, Eastern Time ("ET"). The Company will then host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 am ET the same day. Those wishing to join the call can do so using the telephone numbers listed below. The call will also be webcast and available on the Company's website at www.dsvmining.com.

Details
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time: 11:00 am ET
Meeting ID: 962 148 934

Dial-in Numbers:
  Canada Local: +1 365-657-4084
  Canada (Toll-Free): +1 833 769 6440
  USA (Toll-Free): +1 833 461 5787
  All other dial-in numbers: https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers

Webcast url: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/962148934  
(Webcast replay will be available using the same link post-event)

ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery Mining Ltd. is a growing precious metals company that is creating value for stakeholders through exposure to gold, silver and other critical minerals. Discovery is advancing plans to more than double annual gold production through investment in the Company's Porcupine assets, which include multiple operations, attractive growth projects and significant exploration upside in one of the world's most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. The acquisition of the Kidd Operations in June 2026 further increased Discovery's land position within the camp, provided valuable infrastructure that will support the Company's growing gold business, and added critical minerals to the Company's current production profile. Discovery's silver exposure comes mainly from the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tony Makuch, P. Eng
President, CEO & Chairman

For further information contact:         

Mark Utting, CFA
EVP Investor Relations and Communications
Phone: 416-806-6298
Email: mark.utting@dsvmining.com
Website: www.dsvmining.com


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