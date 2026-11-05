Discover Network and Diners Club International Announce Strategic Payments Partnership with Merlin Entertainments to Enhance Visitor Experience

Discover ® Network, Diners Club International ® and Merlin Entertainments today announced a comprehensive partnership designed to provide seamless payment experiences for millions of guests at some of their most iconic London attractions, as well as across their entire worldwide portfolio.

Merlin Entertainments, the global family of destinations, experiences and attractions, has been dedicated to accelerating growth by building deeper guest relationships and improving performance across its portfolio. Through this multi-year agreement, Discover Network and Diners Club will be the preferred payment method across Merlin's iconic London portfolio, including the London Eye, London Dungeon, Madame Tussauds, Shrek's Adventure and SEA LIFE London Aquarium. The partnership will also enable acceptance across 100% of their other international locations across card present and card not present payment channels.

With this move, Merlin locations join millions of Discover Network and Diners Club acceptance locations across 185+ countries and territories. The collaboration demonstrates a commitment to ubiquitous acceptance and digital innovation in the global payments landscape, with a relentless focus on improving the guest experience.

"At Discover Network and Diners Club, our goal is to be everywhere our customers want to spend, and our customers certainly want to spend at Merlin attractions," explained Josh Atwood, SVP of Global Acceptance at Discover Network. He continued by saying, "I'm thrilled that we can now provide seamless acceptance across their locations and are deeply appreciative of their partnership."

Dominique Sidley, Global VP Indirect Sales at Merlin Entertainments, said: "At Merlin, we're actively looking for ways to make visiting our attractions easier and more enjoyable for guests from around the world. This partnership with Discover Network and Diners Club International expands the payment options available across our global portfolio, giving guests greater flexibility when it comes to how they pay a crucial part of the guest experience as a whole.

"As we continue to grow and welcome millions of visitors each year, partnerships like this one play an important role in delivering the convenience and accessibility our guests expect at any one of our magical days out."

About Discover Network

Discover ® Network is an international acceptance network that provides global acceptance to cardholders of participating issuers from around the world. We empower intuitive checkout experiences with fast approvals and flexible transactions to help consumers pay how, when, and where they choose.

Together with our partners Diners Club International ® and PULSE ® , our global network is accepted in more than 185 countries and territories. We process billions of transactions annually and deliver reliable, secure, and seamless payment solutions worldwide.

For more information, visit DiscoverNetwork.com .

About Diners Club International Ltd.

Established in 1950, Diners Club International ® became the first multi-purpose charge card in the world, launching a financial revolution in how consumers and companies pay for products and services. Today, Diners Club ® is a globally recognized brand serving the payment needs of select and affluent consumers, offering access to more than 1,900 airport lounges and experiences worldwide, and providing corporations and small business owners with an array of expense management solutions. With acceptance in more than 185 countries and territories, Diners Club International is uniquely qualified to serve its Clubmembers all over the world.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-centre gateway attractions and LEGOLAND Resorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 60 million guests annually to its diverse global estate in over 20 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGO Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and uplifting learning experiences.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

Media Contact: Media-Network@capitalone.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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