Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
October 12, 2026
Shell plc (the "Company") announces that it was informed by Philippa Bounds, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"), of certain periodic acquisitions of shares by herself and certain Persons Closely Associated (each a "PCA") with her, under Dividend Reinvestment Schemes (each a "DRIP"), without any active involvement at the time of purchase.
Ms Bounds recognises the need for vigilance on these matters. To remove the need to notify small trades of this nature going forward, Ms Bounds and her PCAs intend to cancel their elections under their respective DRIPs at the next available opportunity.
The transactions provided below outline the details of the PCAs and the shares acquired in connection with the respective DRIPs.
Karen Heslop
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Philippa
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Legal Officer
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transactions
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|(Price for each trade provided in breakdown below)
|Volume
|Total 1,387 ordinary shares (see breakdown below)
|Total
|£41,028.76
|Aggregated information:
Trades were undertaken on different dates as part of a DRIP on an Individual Savings Account ("ISA") and as part of a DRIP operated through an account on an investment platform.
| Date of Transaction
ISA
|Volume
|Price
|Total
|25 September 2024
|98
|£25.630
|£2,511.74
|23 December 2024
|109
|£23.960
|£2,611.64
|26 March 2025
|97
|£28.065
|£2,722.31
|25 June 2025
|101
|£25.920
|£2,617.92
|24 September 2025
|100
|£26.450
|£2,645.00
|22 December 2025
|100
|£27.020
|£2,702.00
|1 April 2026
|81
|£35.005
|£2,835.41
|1 July 2026
|43
|£29.225
|£1,256.68
|23 September 2026
|35
|£35.395
|£1,238.83
| Date of Transaction
Investment Platform Account
|Volume
|Price
|Total
|26 June 2024
|116
|£28.235
|£3,275.26
|25 September 2024
|2
|£25.630
|£53.26
|23 December 2024
|2
|£23.960
|£47.92
|26 March 2025
|2
|£28.065
|£56.13
|25 June 2025
|2
|£25.920
|£51.84
|24 September 2025
|2
|£26.450
|£52.90
|22 December 2025
|2
|£27.020
|£54.04
|1 April 2026
|150
|£35.005
|£5,250.75
|1 July 2026
|189
|£29.225
|£5,523.53
|23 September 2026
|156
|£35.395
|£5,521.62
|Place of Transactions
|London
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Brian
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with the PDMR, Philippa Bounds
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transactions
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|(Price for each trade provided in breakdown below)
|Volume
|Total 1,216 ordinary shares (see breakdown below)
|Total
|£34,338.11
|Aggregated information:
Trades were undertaken on different dates as part of a DRIP on an ISA and as part of a DRIP operated through an account on an investment platform.
| Date of Transaction
ISA
|Volume
|Price
|Total
|26 June 2024
|101
|£28.235
|£2,851.74
|25 September 2024
|116
|£25.630
|£2,973.08
|23 December 2024
|130
|£23.960
|£3,114.80
|26 March 2025
|115
|£28.065
|£3,227.48
|25 June 2025
|119
|£25.920
|£3,084.48
|24 September 2025
|119
|£26.450
|£3,147.55
|22 December 2025
|119
|£27.020
|£3,215.38
|1 April 2026
|96
|£35.005
|£3,360.48
|1 July 2026
|122
|£29.225
|£3,565.45
|23 September 2026
|100
|£35.395
|£3,539.50
| Date of Transaction
Investment Platform Account
|Volume
|Price
|Total
|23 December 2024
|11
|£23.960
|£263.56
|26 March 2025
|10
|£28.065
|£280.65
|25 June 2025
|10
|£25.920
|£259.20
|24 September 2025
|10
|£26.450
|£264.50
|22 December 2025
|10
|£27.020
|£270.20
|1 April 2026
|8
|£35.005
|£280.04
|1 July 2026
|11
|£29.225
|£321.48
|23 September 2026
|9
|£35.395
|£318.56
|Place of Transactions
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|James
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with the PDMR, Philippa Bounds
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transactions
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|(Price for each trade provided in breakdown below)
|Volume
|Total 47 ordinary shares (see breakdown below)
|Total
|£1,339.80
|Aggregated information:
Trades were undertaken on different dates as part of a DRIP on an ISA.
| Date of Transaction
ISA
|Volume
|Price
|Total
|23 December 2024
|7
|£23.960
|£167.72
|26 March 2025
|6
|£28.065
|£168.39
|25 June 2025
|6
|£25.920
|£155.52
|24 September 2025
|6
|£26.450
|£158.70
|22 December 2025
|6
|£27.020
|£162.12
|1 April 2026
|5
|£35.005
|£175.03
|1 July 2026
|6
|£29.225
|£175.35
|23 September 2026
|5
|£35.395
|£176.98
|Place of Transactions
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Alfred
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with the PDMR, Philippa Bounds
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transactions
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|(Price for each trade provided in breakdown below)
|Volume
|Total 47 ordinary shares (see breakdown below)
|Total
|£1,339.80
|Aggregated information:
Trades were undertaken on different dates as part of a DRIP on an ISA.
| Date of Transaction
ISA
|Volume
|Price
|Total
|23 December 2024
|7
|£23.960
|£167.72
|26 March 2025
|6
|£28.065
|£168.39
|25 June 2025
|6
|£25.920
|£155.52
|24 September 2025
|6
|£26.450
|£158.70
|22 December 2025
|6
|£27.020
|£162.12
|1 April 2026
|5
|£35.005
|£175.03
|1 July 2026
|6
|£29.225
|£175.35
|23 September 2026
|5
|£35.395
|£176.98
|Place of Transactions
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|George
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with the PDMR, Philippa Bounds
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transactions
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|(Price for each trade provided in breakdown below)
|Volume
|Total 47 ordinary shares (see breakdown below)
|Total
|£1,339.80
|Aggregated information:
Trades were undertaken on different dates as part of a DRIP on an ISA.
| Date of Transaction
ISA
|Volume
|Price
|Total
|23 December 2024
|7
|£23.960
|£167.72
|26 March 2025
|6
|£28.065
|£168.39
|25 June 2025
|6
|£25.920
|£155.52
|24 September 2025
|6
|£26.450
|£158.70
|22 December 2025
|6
|£27.020
|£162.12
|1 April 2026
|5
|£35.005
|£175.03
|1 July 2026
|6
|£29.225
|£175.35
|23 September 2026
|5
|£35.395
|£176.98
|Place of Transactions
|London
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.