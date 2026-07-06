Director/PDMR Shareholding

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|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
|July 6, 2026
|Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 29, 2026 in respect of the first quarter of 2026, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (www.Shell.com/annualreport).
|PDMR
|Date of Transaction
|Share Type
|Number of dividend shares acquired
|Purchase price per Share
|Wael Sawan
|02 July 2026
|Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
|3,131.40275
|EUR 33.9265
|Wael Sawan
|02 July 2026
|Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
|2,504.94524
|GBP 28.87677
|Sinead Gorman
|02 July 2026
|Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
|3,325.58192
|GBP 28.87677
|Philippa Bounds
|02 July 2026
|Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
|0.00607
|EUR 33.9265
|Philippa Bounds
|02 July 2026
|Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
|346.31749
|GBP 28.87677
|Peter Costello
|02 July 2026
|Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
|31.71838
|EUR 33.9265
|Peter Costello
|02 July 2026
|Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
|1,346.17166
|GBP 28.87677
|Cederic Cremers
|02 July 2026
|Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
|499.8664
|EUR 33.9265
|Machteld de Haan
|02 July 2026
|Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
|538.37297
|EUR 33.9265
|Machteld de Haan
|02 July 2026
|American Depositary Shares
|22.45849
|USD 78.03
|Andrew Smith
|02 July 2026
|Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
|798.82389
|EUR 33.9265
|Rachel Solway
|02 July 2026
|Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
|154.76587
|GBP 28.87677
|The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
|Karen Heslop
|Deputy Company Secretary
|ENQUIRIES
|Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.Shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|33.9265
|Volume
|3,131.40275
|Total
|106,237.54
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|3,131.40275
|Price
|33.9265
|Total
|106,237.54
|Date of transaction
|02/07/2026
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|28.87677
|Volume
|2,504.94524
|Total
|72,334.73
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|2,504.94524
|Price
|28.87677
|Total
|72,334.73
|Date of transaction
|02/07/2026
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Sinead
|Last Name(s)
|Gorman
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|28.87677
|Volume
|3,325.58192
|Total
|96,032.06
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|3,325.58192
|Price
|28.87677
|Total
|96,032.06
|Date of transaction
|02/07/2026
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Philippa
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Legal Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|33.9265
|Volume
|0.00607
|Total
|0.21
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|0.00607
|Price
|33.9265
|Total
|0.21
|Date of transaction
|02/07/2026
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Philippa
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Legal Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|28.87677
|Volume
|346.31749
|Total
|10,000.53
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|346.31749
|Price
|28.87677
|Total
|10,000.53
|Date of transaction
|02/07/2026
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Peter
|Last Name(s)
|Costello
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Upstream
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|33.9265
|Volume
|31.71838
|Total
|1,076.09
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|31.71838
|Price
|33.9265
|Total
|1,076.09
|Date of transaction
|02/07/2026
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Peter
|Last Name(s)
|Costello
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Upstream
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|28.87677
|Volume
|1,346.17166
|Total
|38,873.09
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|1,346.17166
|Price
|28.87677
|Total
|38,873.09
|Date of transaction
|02/07/2026
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Cederic
|Last Name(s)
|Cremers
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Integrated Gas
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|33.9265
|Volume
|499.8664
|Total
|16,958.72
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|499.8664
|Price
|33.9265
|Total
|16,958.72
|Date of transaction
|02/07/2026
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Machteld
|Last Name(s)
|de Haan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|33.9265
|Volume
|538.37297
|Total
|18,265.11
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|538.37297
|Price
|33.9265
|Total
|18,265.11
|Date of transaction
|02/07/2026
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Machteld
|Last Name(s)
|de Haan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|American Depository Shares (SHEL)
|Identification Code
|US7802593050
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|USD
|Price
|78.03
|Volume
|22.45849
|Total
|1,752.44
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|22.45849
|Price
|78.03
|Total
|1,752.44
|Date of transaction
|02/07/2026
|Place of transaction
|New York
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Andrew
|Last Name(s)
|Smith
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|President, Trading and Supply
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|33.9265
|Volume
|798.82389
|Total
|27,101.30
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|798.82389
|Price
|33.9265
|Total
|27,101.30
|Date of transaction
|02/07/2026
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Rachel
|Last Name(s)
|Solway
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources and Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|28.87677
|Volume
|154.76587
|Total
|4,469.14
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|154.76587
|Price
|28.87677
|Total
|4,469.14
|Date of transaction
|02/07/2026
|Place of transaction
|London