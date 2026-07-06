Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
         
July 6, 2026        
         
Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 29, 2026 in respect of the first quarter of 2026, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (www.Shell.com/annualreport).
         
PDMR Date of Transaction Share Type Number of dividend shares acquired Purchase price per Share
Wael Sawan 02 July 2026 Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 3,131.40275 EUR 33.9265
Wael Sawan 02 July 2026 Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 2,504.94524 GBP 28.87677
Sinead Gorman 02 July 2026 Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 3,325.58192 GBP 28.87677
Philippa Bounds 02 July 2026 Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 0.00607 EUR 33.9265
Philippa Bounds 02 July 2026 Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 346.31749 GBP 28.87677
Peter Costello 02 July 2026 Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 31.71838 EUR 33.9265
Peter Costello 02 July 2026 Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 1,346.17166 GBP 28.87677
Cederic Cremers 02 July 2026 Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 499.8664 EUR 33.9265
Machteld de Haan 02 July 2026 Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 538.37297 EUR 33.9265
Machteld de Haan 02 July 2026 American Depositary Shares 22.45849 USD 78.03
Andrew Smith 02 July 2026 Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 798.82389 EUR 33.9265
Rachel Solway 02 July 2026 Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 154.76587 GBP 28.87677
         
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.  
         
         
Karen Heslop        
Deputy Company Secretary      
         
ENQUIRIES        
Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.Shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 33.9265
Volume 3,131.40275
Total 106,237.54
Aggregated information  
Volume 3,131.40275
Price 33.9265
Total 106,237.54
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency GBP
Price 28.87677
Volume 2,504.94524
Total 72,334.73
Aggregated information  
Volume 2,504.94524
Price 28.87677
Total 72,334.73
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Sinead
Last Name(s) Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency GBP
Price 28.87677
Volume 3,325.58192
Total 96,032.06
Aggregated information  
Volume 3,325.58192
Price 28.87677
Total 96,032.06
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Philippa
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 33.9265
Volume 0.00607
Total 0.21
Aggregated information  
Volume 0.00607
Price 33.9265
Total 0.21
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Philippa
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency GBP
Price 28.87677
Volume 346.31749
Total 10,000.53
Aggregated information  
Volume 346.31749
Price 28.87677
Total 10,000.53
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Peter
Last Name(s) Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 33.9265
Volume 31.71838
Total 1,076.09
Aggregated information  
Volume 31.71838
Price 33.9265
Total 1,076.09
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Peter
Last Name(s) Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency GBP
Price 28.87677
Volume 1,346.17166
Total 38,873.09
Aggregated information  
Volume 1,346.17166
Price 28.87677
Total 38,873.09
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Cederic
Last Name(s) Cremers
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Integrated Gas
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 33.9265
Volume 499.8664
Total 16,958.72
Aggregated information  
Volume 499.8664
Price 33.9265
Total 16,958.72
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Machteld
Last Name(s) de Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 33.9265
Volume 538.37297
Total 18,265.11
Aggregated information  
Volume 538.37297
Price 33.9265
Total 18,265.11
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Machteld
Last Name(s) de Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument American Depository Shares (SHEL)
Identification Code US7802593050
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency USD
Price 78.03
Volume 22.45849
Total 1,752.44
Aggregated information  
Volume 22.45849
Price 78.03
Total 1,752.44
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transaction New York


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Andrew
Last Name(s) Smith
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Trading and Supply
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 33.9265
Volume 798.82389
Total 27,101.30
Aggregated information  
Volume 798.82389
Price 33.9265
Total 27,101.30
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Rachel
Last Name(s) Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources and Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency GBP
Price 28.87677
Volume 154.76587
Total 4,469.14
Aggregated information  
Volume 154.76587
Price 28.87677
Total 4,469.14
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transaction London

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