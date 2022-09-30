GamingInvesting News

Organization Migrates Competitive Region to North America from Europe

Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has today announced its Rocket League roster for the 2022-23 Rocket League Championship Series season. Andres "Dreaz" Jordan Andrew "Andy" Nolan, and Robbie "Delta" Zager will form this exciting young North American roster. This move reaffirms Dignitas' commitment to fans in the North American region, and creates new opportunities for the organization to elevate live fan engagement across multiple Rocket League Esports events in 2023. NFL Running Back and Dignitas content creator Boston "B0ston." Scott will continue to serve as the roster's substitute player.

Andres "Dreaz" Jordan , 16, has already experienced massive successes with G2 Esports and OpTic Gaming, securing his first Regional Title at just 15 years old. Andrew "Andy" Nolan will join his first historic Rocket League organization under Dignitas, and has his eyes set on victory at the top level. Robbie "Delta" Zager will round out the team, bringing the dependable consistency that will create the space the team will need.

Dignitas has a storied history of competing in Rocket League, and has won a Championship every year since entering the space in 2018. In addition to competing on the biggest stages, the organization has made the NA fans a priority, holding events at Philadelphia Sixers games, watch parties in Las Vegas , at live competitions for RLCS fans in Los Angeles and Dallas .

The move to NA allows Dignitas to take advantage of its two Verizon 5G Gaming Centers, located in Los Angeles, CA and Newark, NJ . North American Rocket League fans can look forward to Dignitas' continued commitment to providing the most compelling digital content and on the ground experiences.

"We are thrilled to announce our North American Rocket League roster," said Michael Prindiville , CEO of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. and Dignitas. "Simply put, we know how to make Rocket League in North America a fan-first esport, and fans deserve to be treated like the best fanbase in esports. Dignitas does it better than anyone else."

In addition to the competitive team, Dignitas has an extensive roster of Rocket League content creators to engage fans, including Nikki "NikkiJustine" Solieri, Demetra "TigerQueen" Green, Maximilian "MK" Kruger and Sameer "Sam" Zuhair Mubder Jassim.

Dignitas, one of esports' most historic brands, was founded in the United Kingdom in 2003. Since its acquisition by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment in 2016, Dignitas has expanded globally to twelve different countries including North America , South America , Europe and Asia . Dignitas is home to thirty-five World Champions in ten different esports titles.

Dignitas Rocket League will kick-off their RLCS season on Friday, September 30, 2022 when the team takes on the Open Qualifier with all 490 other hopefuls. Dignitas will produce a custom stream for fans to follow the team's first journey. Fans can catch the action at Twitch.tv/Dignitas, and follow the team on Twitter @DignitasRL, @dreazuh, @AndyRL_ and @DeltaRL5.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

XT.COM Lists Q2 in Its Main Metaverse Zone

XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00 (UTC).

Q2 tokens are for decentralized governance of the Players' DAO. Q2s empower players, streamers, developers, and token holders with the opportunity to own and govern the future of video games and gaming in the metaverse.

Six Days in Fallujah Featured by Imperial War Museum London in New Exhibition Opening Today, September 30th

Exhibition includes exclusive pre-release game footage and interviews

Victura, Inc. today announced that one of the world's most respected authorities on conflict, London's Imperial War Museum, has opened its exhibition War Games: Real Conflicts | Virtual Worlds | Extreme Entertainment . Open today until May 28, 2023 this exhibit, which seeks to challenge perceptions of how video games interpret stories about war and conflict, includes exclusive game footage and interviews with the development team from Six Days in Fallujah Victura's upcoming tactical military-shooter video game.

Hawai'i Pacific University to Host Vanta's Hawaii Esports League Championship This Fall

Vanta will be collaborating with Hawai'i Pacific University this fall to host their middle school and high school state esports championships.

This fall, Vanta will be hosting the Hawaii Esports League on its esports platform. This league is a free league in which schools can compete weekly with other schools in Hawaii . The league is open for gamers ages 8-18, with a focus on middle school and high school teams. Hawaii Esports League competition will be completely virtual, save for the championship series. This makes it easier for schools across all of the islands to compete against one another.

Monster Land: Builder Is Now Available at the App Store in the US

Players can experience versatile gameplay coupled with a super high degree of freedom

The simulation, role-playing, tower defense game Monster Land: Builder published by Hangzhou MR.GLEE Tech. co., Ltd, was formally launched in the North American market recently, delivering to players a novel, unique, laid-back and versatile gameplay experience.

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Celebrates the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War with In-Game Campaigns Starting Today

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will hold in-game campaigns starting today, Friday, September 30th to celebrate the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls will hold in-game campaigns starting today, Friday, September 30th to celebrate the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War. The campaign will feature the Thousand-Year Blood War 2022 versions of Ichigo Kurosaki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado (Chad). Now is a great chance to check out the exciting 3D action of the Bleach: Brave Souls game.

The campaign will feature the Thousand-Year Blood War 2022 versions of Ichigo Kurosaki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado ( Chad ) in the Thousand-Year Blood War Summons: Concord. There will also be a Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons where players will have the chance to get one of the three new 5 star characters.

Brave Souls Thousand-Year Blood War: Concord Step-Up Summons Video

https://youtu.be/zgaSR_eeRAg

Be sure to check out the other in-game collaboration campaigns as we gear up for the premiere of the TV animation series on Monday, October 10th .

BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War Tie-In Gift & Special Orders

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War, a present campaign will be held starting Tuesday, October 11th .

The first present players will receive is a special accessory based on BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War collaboration.

Now is a great chance to check out the exciting 3D action of the Bleach: Brave Souls game.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre: 3D Action

Release Date: July 23, 2015

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-celebrates-the-bleach-tv-animation-series-thousand-year-blood-war-with-in-game-campaigns-starting-today-301637517.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Thetan Rivals, A Thetan Arena Successor, Is Entering Open Beta

The open beta stage will begin from 30 th September before the game is officially introduced to the masses .

Thetan Rivals is an upcoming casual game in the battle royale genre developed by Wolffun Game, the studio behind the Play-to-Earn game titled Thetan Arena. The open beta will be available on 30 th September before the game is launched to global public at the end of 2022 or early 2023.

