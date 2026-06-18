DIAGNOS Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

Diagnos Inc. ("Diagnos" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a Corporation dedicated to the early detection of eye-related health using Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, announces its intention to settle two (2) arm's-length demand loans in the aggregate amount of C$125,000 by the issuance of an aggregate number of 625,000 common shares of the Corporation (each a "Share") at an issue price of C$0,20 per Share. The Corporation is proposing to issue the Shares in order to preserve its cash.

The agreements with the lenders are dated today June 18, 2026. The anticipated date of the settlement is June 25, 2026. Accrued interests as of June 25, 2026 will be settled in cash. The Shares issued will be subject to a mandatory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The settlement remains subject to regulatory compliance including TSX Venture exchange acceptance.

About Diagnos
Diagnos is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Diagnos aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance Diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.Diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Diagnos disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President Diagnos Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 alarente@Diagnos.ca 

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

DiagnosADK:CCtsxv:adkemerging tech investing
ADK:CC
The Conversation (0)
A laptop displays "SpaceX" while a phone shows "IPO."

Tech Weekly: SpaceX IPO Helps Lift Indexes After Early Week Rout

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter,... Keep Reading...
Hand holding a phone displaying SpaceX logo over a colorful financial graph background.

SpaceX Targets US$1.77 Trillion Valuation

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has bypassed a traditional price range for its initial public offering (IPO), setting a fixed price of US$135 per share to target a US$1.77 trillion valuation.In an updated prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, the company outlines plans to... Keep Reading...
Glowing blue pickaxe with binary code overlays a dark blue circuit board-patterned background.

Rockburst and Tersa: Pioneering Sustainable Mining Innovations

Mining has long navigated a delicate balance between established technologies and emerging innovation.Like any industry, resource extraction must weigh costs against output. Although the sector has always contended with permitting and oversight rules, environmental standards have grown... Keep Reading...
Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

Key Highlights: Mr. Jeremy Sameulson, EVP of AI and Innovation at IQT, publishes VEIL™ Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Framework on arXiv: Introduces an architecture designed to enable use of sensitive data without exposing raw inputs, endorsed by Dr. Mohammad Tayebi, Professor at Simon... Keep Reading...
Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA,OTC:SNANF) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona"), will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, March 18th at 3:30pm ET to discuss follow-up data from its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bold Options Olcott Claims and Notes the Commencement of Ring of Fire Road Construction

Goldgroup Commences 24,000 M Diamond Drilling Program at San Francisco Gold Project

Steadright Announces Addition of a New Advisory Board Member, and Changes in Financial Year-End

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Project's VTM Enriched Magnetic Concentrate up to 0.9% V2O5 Relative to Panzhihua, China Benchmark of 0.3% V2O5

Related News

rare earth investing

Pentagon Commits US$500 Million to Build US Rare Earth Refining Plant

copper investing

Infographic: By-Product Credits Mask True Costs of Copper Mining

copper investing

Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Joins NovaRed Mining

base metals investing

Bold Options Olcott Claims and Notes the Commencement of Ring of Fire Road Construction

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Commences 24,000 M Diamond Drilling Program at San Francisco Gold Project

base metals investing

Steadright Announces Addition of a New Advisory Board Member, and Changes in Financial Year-End

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Project's VTM Enriched Magnetic Concentrate up to 0.9% V2O5 Relative to Panzhihua, China Benchmark of 0.3% V2O5