DIAGNOS Accelerates Nationwide Deployment of Its CARA System Solution Licensed by Health Canada Following the Successful Installation of a First Group of Optometry Clinics

Diagnos Inc. ("Diagnos" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a company dedicated to the early detection of eye-related health using Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, is pleased to announce the successful initial deployment of its newly licensed CARA System software platform (CARA) across its Canadian network.

Following receipt of Health Canada medical device marketing authorization, Diagnos rapidly initiated installation of optometry clinics onto the CARA. The Corporation is pleased to report that the first phase of deployment has been successfully executed, validating its onboarding capacity and efficiency.

Diagnos has set up 28 stores in two weeks to support continued expansion across Canada, bringing to more than 60 optometrists now utilizing CARA.

Initial real-world operations have yielded excellent feedback from end-users. Optometrists highlight the system's intuitive interface, the precision of its AI-assisted retinal image analysis as well as the processing speed of CARA. Furthermore, participating clinics have reported positive patient feedback, driven by the speed and efficiency of the AI-enhanced assessments.

"The feedback we are receiving from optometrists and clinic staff validates our core mission: delivering a technology that not only meets regulatory standards but supports clinicians in providing better, faster care. With these successful early deployments, we are now fully determined to pursue our rollout strategy to equip clinics across all Canadian provinces," said André Larente, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diagnos

About Diagnos
Diagnos is a public Canadian corporation dedicated to the early detection of critical eye-related health problems. Diagnos manufactures CARA System, a software platform which assists health specialists in the detection of retinal eye pathologies. By developing innovative products based on AI technologies, Diagnos' solutions provide healthcare clinicians with valuable information that refines Diagnostic accuracy, streamlines workflows, and improves patient outcomes. CARA System is currently licensed for commercialization in Canada and Saudi Arabia.

Additional information is available at www.Diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com.

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Diagnos disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President Diagnos Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 alarente@Diagnos.ca

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