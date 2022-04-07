Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs, has renewed and will continue to provide its data and analytics to one of the premier media and entertainment, OTT and streaming video service provider in the U.S. The new campaign contract is valued at $150,000.

Engagement Labs continues to grow the number and caliber of key accounts in the OTT and media entertainment sector. DGTL Holdings did not have clients within this high growth sector prior to the Engagement Labs acquisition.

The renewal 12-month deal with the leading premium streaming video service provider in the U.S. for TotalSocial® for the third consecutive year, has been instrumental to their successful marketing programs, earned media performance, and subscription growth. Engagement Labs provides insights through intuitive and regularly updated dashboard into performance for the Client and key streaming media competitors on targeting, impact of marketing and media, role of influencers and more.

Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Steven M Brown reports, "We are thrilled to continue our relationship with this very important client, and to cultivate and grow our relationships with more media and entertainment brands. Engagement Labs goal is to consistently demonstrate our leadership in the space by providing media brands unique insights for ad sales, audience development, competitive positioning and campaign effectiveness."

"Our Client is one of the most innovative media companies, and the contract renewal attests to the value of TotalSocial and our proprietary data. OTT companies have a tremendous amount of data on their consumers and the fact that they value our data to add to their models and decision making is testament to the quality and uniqueness to TotalSocial data and methodology," said Brown.

For more insights into the TotalSocial® data and analytics solution, please visit: https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.



DGTL Holdings Inc.
DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) companies entering a rapid growth stage with in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "A2QB0L". For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com

Hashoff LLC
As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff's AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of over 500 million freelance content creators. Hashoff's customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including Draft Kings, Anheuser Busch-InBev, PepsiCo, Currency.com, Syneos Health, etc. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/technology

Engagement Labs
As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Engagement Labs' TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its diverse group of Fortune 500 level clients. To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com.

Investor Relations
Email: IR@dgtlinc.com
Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

* Past and present customers. All currencies in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119504

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

DGTL Holdings
DGTL:CA
DGTL Holdings

DGTL Holdings


