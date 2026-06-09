Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Einride AB

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of Einride AB.

Einride AB (NASDAQ: ENRD) is a technology company accelerating the shift to cost-efficient electric and autonomous freight for some of the world's largest shippers. Its technology platform includes AI powered planning and optimization, autonomous technologies, electric heavy-duty fleets and charging infrastructure. Einride serves customers across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.*

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Einride AB. (June 2026).

Depositary Receipt Information

Depositary Receipt Contacts

Country

Sweden

New Business
Development

Jonathan Montanaro

Custodian Bank

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

Tel: +44 20 754-78538

www.adr.db.com

Markets Distribution

adr@db.com

London

Effective Date

June 9, 2026

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500

gtb.db.com

New York

Level III ADR

Tel: +1 212 250 9100

CUSIP

28256A109

ISIN

US28256A1097

Symbol

ENRD

Exchange

NASDAQ

Current Ratio

1 ADS: 1 ordinary share

Eligibility

DTC

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© June 2026 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.

Deutsche Bank AG
Press & Media Relations

Dylan Riddle

Tel. +12122504982
Cell. +1(904)3866481
Email dylan.riddle@db.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

deutsche bankDBnyse:dbfintech investing
DB
The Conversation (0)
Stallion Uranium Expands Drilling Program at Coyote to 5,500 Meters Following Positive Results

Stallion Uranium Expands Drilling Program at Coyote to 5,500 Meters Following Positive Results

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce the expansion of its ongoing drilling program at the Coyote Target within the Moonlite Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The program has been increased from 4,000 meters... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Refines Coyote Target with Highly Conductive Anomalies from Ground EM Survey, Mobilizes Stone Island VTEM Survey

Stallion Uranium Refines Coyote Target with Highly Conductive Anomalies from Ground EM Survey, Mobilizes Stone Island VTEM Survey

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce the completion of a ground-based Step-Wise Moving Loop ("SWML") Time-Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey at the Coyote Target on its Moonlite Property, located in the Athabasca... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup (TSXV:GGA)

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report on Cerro Prieto Project

Goldgroup Mining Inc. ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") (TSXV:GGA)(OTCQX:GGAZF) is pleased to announce that it has filed an updated NI 43-101 technical report on the Cerro Prieto gold project located in Sonora State, Mexico. The report is entitled "Cerro Prieto Project, Heap Leach Project,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Surface Metals Inc. Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Lexaria's Animal Study Examining Next-Generation GLP-1 drugs is Underway.

Lexaria's Animal Study Examining Next-Generation GLP-1 drugs is Underway

LaFleur Announces Closing of Bought Deal Equity Offerings for Gross Proceeds of C$11 Million

Related News

battery metals investing

Surface Metals Inc. Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

gold investing

Court Validates Seabridge Gold’s Work Status on Stalled KSM Project

copper investing

Eldorado Gold Begins Copper Production at McIlvenna Bay

precious metals investing

LaFleur Announces Closing of Bought Deal Equity Offerings for Gross Proceeds of C$11 Million

energy investing

Generation to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on June 11, 2026

precious metals investing

Sirios Launches Drilling Campaign at Cheechoo

base metals investing

Steadright To Purchase 80% Of Moroccan Antimony Company