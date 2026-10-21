Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Andean Silver Limited

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the sponsored American Depositary Receipt program of Andean Silver Limited.
Andean Silver Limited (OTC: ADESY) is an Australian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold project in the Aysen region of Southern Chile.*
In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.
* This information was provided by Andean Silver Limited (October 2026).
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Depositary Receipt Information
|
|
Country
|
Australia
|
Custodian Bank
|BNP Paribas S.A. ARBN 000 000 117
|
Effective Date
|October 20, 2026
|Level I ADR
|CUSIP
|03349G 108
|ISIN
|US03349G1085
|Symbol
|ADESY
|Exchange
|OTC
|Current Ratio
|1 ADS: 5 Ordinary shares
|Eligibility
|DTC
|Depositary Receipt Contacts
|New Business Development
|Nicole Pfundstein
|Tel: +61 2 8258 1019
|www.adr.db.com
|Markets Distribution
|adr@db.com
|London
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500
|New York
|Tel: +1 212 250 9100
Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.
The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© October 2026 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021397282/en/
For further information, please contact:
Deutsche Bank AG
Press & Media Relations
Meredith Zaritheny
Tel.: +19297424613
Email: meredith.zaritheny@db.com