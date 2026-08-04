Descartes Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results

Descartes Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results

Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) (Nasdaq: DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, is scheduled to report its second quarter fiscal 2027 financial results after market close on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Members of Descartes' executive management team will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 10, 2026. Designated numbers are +1 289 514 5100 or Toll-Free for North America at +1 800 717 1738, using conference ID 96697.

The company will simultaneously conduct an audio webcast on the Descartes website at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations. A phone conference dial-in or webcast log-in is required approximately 10 minutes before the start.

Replays of the conference call will be available until Thursday, September 17, 2026, by dialing +1 289 819 1325 or Toll-Free for North America using +1 888 660 6264 with Playback Passcode: 96697#. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations.

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.
        
Descartes Investor Contact         
Laurie McCauley
(519) 746-2969
investor@descartes.com


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