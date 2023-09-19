Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory Visits the Sunday Mine Complex

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE:WUC) (OTCQX:WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it hosted a delegation from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) at its Sunday Mine Complex on Thursday September 14 th . The ORNL is considered among the world's premier scientific research institutions and is charged with solving problems and creating solutions at the intersection of energy, critical infrastructure, national security, and the nuclear fuel cycle.

The mines comprising the Sunday Mine Complex are currently the only fully operational conventional uranium/vanadium mines in the United States, thus allowing the ORNL to observe the mining team and equipment required for a full range of mining operations.

Western appreciates all of the work that the DOE and ORNL have done to advance U.S. domestic nuclear fuel production and their traveling to the Western Slope of Colorado for this mine tour. We hope to be able to continue to assist as solutions are implemented to resolve U.S. nuclear fuel cycle bottlenecks. The Company welcomes support for the U.S. uranium mining industry and its domestic uranium concentrate production. We believe this is imperative to overcome dependencies upon material sourced from state owned enterprises and less than friendly countries.

A bout Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado-based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States, and development and application of kinetic separation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or a "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements").  Statements of that nature include statements relating to, or that are dependent upon: the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding exploration and production plans and results; the timing of planned activities; whether the Company can raise any additional funds required to implement its plans;  whether regulatory or analogous requirements can be satisfied to permit planned activities; and more generally to the Company's business, and the economic and political environment applicable to its operations, assets and plans. All such forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Please refer to the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, as well as its other filings at www.sec.gov and/or www.sedar.com , for a more detailed review of those risk factors.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements, and that these statements are made as of the date hereof. While the Company may do so, it does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements at any particular time, except as and to the extent required under applicable laws and regulations.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT :

George Glasier Robert Klein
President and CEO Chief Financial Officer
970-864-2125 908-872-7686
gglasier@western-uranium.com rklein@western-uranium.com

×