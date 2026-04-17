Delta Resources Announces Premium Charity Flow Through Financing

Delta Resources Announces Premium Charity Flow Through Financing

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA,OTC:DTARF) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to all regulatory approvals, the Company has entered into an arrangement with Wealth Creation Preservation & Donation Inc. ("WCPD") for a non-brokered structured private placement offering (the "Offering"), consisting of the issuance of up to 20,408,164 Charity Flow-Through Units (the "Units") at a price of $0.245 per FT Unit, to raise gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000.18, each FT Unit consisting of one (1) flow-through common share ("FT Share") of the Company and one-half of one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional non-flow-through common share of the Company at a price of $0.28 for 30 months following the date of issuance.

The Private Placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Units, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada), to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") on or before December 31, 2027.

The Company plans to use the proceeds from the Offering to conduct further exploration at the Delta 1 property in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The Offering is expected to close on or about April 30, 2026, and is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including, but not limited to, acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Offered Securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Qualified Person
Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario, where it has identified a large, near-surface gold system located approximately 50 km west of Thunder Bay, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Eureka Gold Deposit extends over 2.5 km in strike length and to depths exceeding 300 metres, with mineralization observed to approximately 600 metres vertical depth and remaining open in all directions. The property spans 297 km² and hosts multiple prospective mineralized corridors.

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

For Further Information:

Frank Candido, Chairman
Tel: 514-969-5530
fcandido@deltaresources.ca

Ron Kopas, CEO
rkopas@deltaresources.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293198

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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