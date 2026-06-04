Delta and American Express Add More Travel Value to Delta SkyMiles Cards

American Express ® (NYSE: AXP) and Delta Air Lines ® (NYSE: DAL) today introduced new travel benefits for eligible Delta SkyMiles ® Card Members, along with refreshed Card designs across the full portfolio and welcome offers for new Card Members, adding more value with no increase to the annual fee.
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New Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Designs
Starting today, Basic Delta SkyMiles ® Gold, Platinum and Reserve Consumer and Business Card Members will receive a complimentary second checked bag on domestic Delta-operated flights. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of travelers* say they spend more time deciding what to pack than planning their actual trip and 41% of small business travelers** say they would pack more outfit options if they had a second free checked bag — underscoring how thoughtful benefits can help make the travel experience easier at every stage of the trip.
Additionally, enrolled Delta SkyMiles Gold and Gold Business Card Members will have access to the $120 annual Rideshare Credit after Card renewal, unlocking up to $10 in monthly statement credits on eligible U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers. Together, these updates are designed to make travel more rewarding at every step — from getting to the airport to packing for a trip — while helping eligible Card Members get more from their Card.
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Delta SkyMiles ® American Express partnership, the new benefit enhancements are complemented by updated Card designs, including a new Slate Grey option for Reserve and Reserve Business Cards.
"This is what our partnership with Delta does best: bringing together our strengths to deliver more value across the full travel journey," said Jon Gantman, Executive Vice President - Cobrand Products & New Product Development at American Express. "From getting to the airport to stepping on the plane, we've worked together to add meaningful benefits like rideshare credits and a second checked bag — so our shared Card Members get more value along the way, without increasing annual fees."
"Over 30 years, Delta's partnership with American Express has grown into one of the industry's strongest because it's grounded in what customers value — premium experiences and real, everyday benefits," said Dwight James, Senior Vice President - Customer Engagement & Loyalty for Delta and CEO - Delta Vacations. "Together, we'll keep evolving the Card experience in ways that make travel feel simpler and deliver real value to our Members in the moments that matter."
Limited-Time Welcome Offers
Beginning today, new Delta SkyMiles American Express Card Members can earn additional miles through limited-time offers when they apply and are approved by July 15, 2026:
- New Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card Members can earn 70,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in purchases on their Card in the first six months of Card Membership, plus an additional 20,000 bonus miles after spending an additional $2,000 in purchases on their Card in the first six months of Card Membership.
- New Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card Members can earn 80,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 in purchases on their Card in the first six months of Card Membership, plus an additional 20,000 bonus miles after spending an additional $2,000 in purchases on their Card in the first six months of Card Membership.
- New Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card Members can earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $6,000 in purchases on their Card in the first six months of Card Membership, plus an additional 25,000 bonus miles after spending an additional $3,000 in purchases on their Card in the first six months of Card Membership.
- New Delta SkyMiles Gold Business American Express Card Members can earn 90,000 bonus miles after spending $6,000 in purchases on their Card in the first six months of Card Membership.
- New Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business American Express Card Members can earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $8,000 in purchases on their Card in the first six months of Card Membership.
- New Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card Members can earn 125,000 bonus miles after spending $15,000 in purchases on their Card in the first six months of Card Membership.
Terms and conditions apply. Learn more about the Delta SkyMiles American Express Cards and the Delta SkyMiles Business American Express Cards .
*Methodology: This poll was conducted from May 14–19, 2026 among 2,004 adults with an HHI greater than $50,000 and who travel by plane at least once a year. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on gender, age, race, educational attainment and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.
** Methodology: This poll was conducted from May 14–26, 2026 among 501 small business owners who travel by plane at least once per year with fewer than 500 employees. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on company size, industry and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
ABOUT DELTA AIR LINES
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its people around the world, Delta operates a leading domestic and international network, connecting customers to more than 290 destinations across six continents. Delta is committed to making air travel more sustainable through industry‑leading environmental initiatives and investments, and to creating an inclusive, welcoming experience for all customers. With a focus on innovation and operational excellence, Delta is shaping the future of travel for generations to come.
Location: U.S.
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Yasamin Haghshenas
Yasamin.Haghshenas@aexp.com