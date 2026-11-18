Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer, and David Kennedy, chief financial officer, will present at the following conferences:
UBS Global Technology and AI Conference Scottsdale, AZ Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026 11:35 a.m. MT 1:35 p.m. ET Speaker: Jeff Clarke
Barclays 2026 Global Technology Conference – San Francisco, CA
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2026
10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET
Speaker: David Kennedy
A live webcast and a replay of all conference webcasts will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com .
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