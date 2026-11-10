Dell Technologies to Hold Conference Call Nov. 24 to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. CST to discuss its fiscal 2027 third quarter financial results. The conference will be available to the public as a live, audio-only webcast on Dell Technologies' website at investors.delltechnologies.com ; an archived version will be available at the same location.

The company will issue the results before the conference call broadcast via a press release with accompanying financial statements and guidance. At that time, the release, prepared remarks and a presentation containing additional financial and operating information with financial guidance may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com .

Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

Copyright © 2026 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC, Dell EMC and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

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Media: Media.Relations@Dell.com

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