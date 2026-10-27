Dell Technologies Strengthens Cybersecurity and Resilience Across AI Environments, Identity and Infrastructure

New services and capabilities address emerging attack surfaces that most resilience strategies weren't built to handle
- New AI services and PowerProtect capabilities help protect AI environments, maintain operational continuity and recover faster when incidents occur
- Identity resilience capabilities and managed threat detection help protect and recover critical access platforms from compromise
- Deeper PowerProtect and PowerScale integration and quantum-ready capabilities and services strengthen infrastructure resilience
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) expands its cybersecurity and resilience portfolio across the AI environments, identity systems and infrastructure that attackers increasingly target and organizations cannot run without. The announcement includes new AI services and PowerProtect capabilities, identity resilience and managed threat detection, and deeper integration across DELL's storage portfolio with new quantum-safe encryption.
Why it matters
Cyberattacks today don't just destroy data. They disrupt the systems organizations depend on to function. AI environments have become high-value targets, concentrating sensitive data while introducing new attack surfaces that most cybersecurity strategies weren't built to address. Identity platforms control access to everything, yet most recovery plans still treat them as an afterthought. And the threat horizon is expanding: data stolen today can be held and decrypted when quantum computing makes current encryption obsolete. Organizations need resilience strategies that match where threats are headed.
Strengthening resilience for AI environments
Dell is expanding its Services portfolio and PowerProtect capabilities to strengthen cybersecurity for AI environments and simplify cyber resilience operations.
- Security Hardening for Dell AI Factory service helps organizations securely deploy Dell AI Factory infrastructure with security controls aligned to their IT and security standards. Dell experts assess physical, virtual and application layers, identify configuration risks that could affect AI workloads and provide prioritized recommendations to reduce exposure.
- Resilience Operations for AI service starts with what matters most to the business. Dell experts work with organizations to identify their most critical AI capabilities, then build the recovery policies and procedures to help keep them protected. Dell delivers a prioritized plan for what AI applications to protect and how to recover them when disruption occurs.
- PowerProtect AI Assistant capabilities deliver an enhanced conversational interface for managing cyber resilience across assets, tasks, restores and reporting. Proactive daily briefs surface potential risks before they escalate, and a human-in-the-loop approval workflow allows teams to review and approve actions before they are taken. These capabilities help organizations surface issues sooner and move faster when response time matters most.
Restoring trusted access when identity becomes a target
Identity systems control access to infrastructure, data and applications. Their broad reach makes these systems a high-value target and an essential part of cyber resilience strategies.
New PowerProtect identity resilience capabilities help organizations restore a clean, trusted copy of their identity platforms, including Active Directory , Microsoft Entra ID and Okta . Rather than needing to rebuild access controls manually after an incident, organizations can restore identity platforms and access controls to a clean, trusted state.
Dell is also offering identity threat detection through Dell Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for Identity . The service provides 24x7 monitoring and response for identity threats, including suspicious authentication activity, compromised accounts and privilege misuse. When the service detects defined attack patterns, Dell experts can initiate automated response actions to help contain the threat.
Deepening infrastructure resilience
Dell is deepening integration across its cyber resilience and storage portfolio to provide faster, more flexible recovery options while helping organizations prepare for emerging quantum-era risks.
Enhanced integration between PowerProtect and Dell PowerScale automatically initiates, schedules and manages retention lock local snapshots for rapid recovery. PowerScale SmartSync support lets organizations synchronize snapshots to Dell ObjectScale for an additional recovery copy and long-term retention.
Dell is also helping organizations prepare for quantum-era risks:
- The latest version of Dell PowerStore software introduces quantum-safe data-in-flight encryption over Fibre Channel connectivity. When used with supported Dell PowerEdge servers and configurations, organizations can protect data against harvest-now, decrypt-later attacks.
- Dell Post-Quantum Readiness Assessment identifies cryptographic exposure across IT infrastructure and devices, prioritizes migration actions and provides an inventory and risks ranked by criticality.
Perspectives
Simon Jelley, vice president, Cyber Resilience , Dell Technologies : "Organizations are managing more complexity, more exposure and faster-moving threats than they were even just a few months ago. Organizations are trying to protect their AI environments, identity systems and infrastructure with tools and strategies that were designed for yesterday's threats. Dell has the portfolio, the services and the operational expertise to help organizations strengthen cyber resilience and close the gaps between where threats are headed and where most strategies stand today."
Xiong Xiong, vice president of IT, Ascend Performance Materials : "For manufacturers, resilience is critical to maintaining operations and serving customers without interruption. Working with Dell Technologies has helped strengthen our backup and recovery capabilities, giving us greater confidence in our ability to protect critical data and support business continuity across our global operations."
Dave Vellante, co-founder and chief analyst, theCUBE Research: "Agentic AI is changing both the speed and scope of cyber risk. AI-enabled attacks and enterprise agents can operate at machine speed, amplifying the impact of compromised identities, excessive permissions or errors. Encrypted data stolen today could also be decrypted by future quantum computers. We believe Dell's focus on connecting protection, detection and recovery across AI environments, identity and infrastructure addresses an important enterprise need -- containing disruption, sustaining critical operations and restoring systems and data to a verified, trusted state."
Availability
- PowerProtect identity resilience capabilities for Active Directory, Microsoft Entra ID and Okta are now available.
- Dell Managed Detection and Response for Identity is now available.
- Dell Security Hardening for AI Factory will be available in October 2026.
- Dell Resilience Operations for AI are now available.
- PowerProtect AI Assistant expanded capabilities are now available.
- The latest PowerStore software will be available in November 2026.
- PowerProtect and PowerScale snapshot orchestration integration will be available December 2026.
- Dell Post-Quantum Readiness Assessment will be available in November 2026.
Additional Resources
- Join Dell Technologies on October 27 for the AI Cybersecurity & Resilience Summit to hear expert perspectives on securing AI adoption, addressing AI-driven threats and strengthening cyber resilience.
- Connect with Dell on X and LinkedIn
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027265418/en/
Dell Technologies Media Relations: Media.Relations@Dell.com