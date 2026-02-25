Dell PowerEdge XR9700 Brings Cloud RAN and AI to Harsh Edge Environments

Liquid-cooled, weather-resistant server enables zero-footprint deployments in extreme outdoor conditions, expanding network capacity where space and power are constrained
- Industry's first outdoor x86 server for cloud RAN and edge applications 1
- Closed-loop liquid-cooled, ultra-compact, weather-resistant server will accelerate cloud RAN, edge computing and AI use cases in extreme environments including utility poles, rooftops and beyond
- New server will enable open compute capabilities at zero-footprint locations
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) introduces the DELL PowerEdge XR9700 server, a first of its kind closed-loop liquid-cooled, fully-enclosed, ruggedized server engineered to run Cloud RAN and edge AI workloads in unprotected outdoor environments. Designed to mount on utility poles, rooftops and building exteriors, the PowerEdge XR9700 brings high performance computing into dense urban areas, remote locations and space-constrained facilities where traditional data center infrastructure cannot reach.
Why it matters
Telecommunications operators and those working at the edge often struggle to deploy compute due to lack of power and space. The PowerEdge XR9700 solves this, delivering high performance compute directly at the point of need in an ultra-compact, zero-footprint IP66-rated enclosure that's sealed from the elements. For telecommunications operators, it provides a flexible, software-defined alternative to traditional RAN solutions, supporting Cloud RAN and Open RAN processing at the cell site. At the same time, the platform can run edge and AI applications directly where data is created and consumed.
Built for Extreme Conditions
Designed to withstand the harshest environments, this platform's ultra-compact IP66-rated enclosure and GR-3108 Class 4 certification delivers reliable, quiet performance in environments exposed to extreme temperatures, dust and moisture. Closed-loop liquid cooling with a thermal management architecture maintains consistent operation across a temperature range of -40°C to 46°C (-40°F to 115°F) and withstands direct solar radiation, all in a compact 15-liter form factor suitable for mounting on utility poles, rooftops and building sides. This zero-footprint design brings telecom and edge workloads to locations where only traditional radio solutions could previously operate.
Performance that Scales
Powered by the Intel Xeon 6 SoC with integrated Intel vRAN Boost technology and Intel AMX technology, the PowerEdge XR9700 delivers the processing power and fronthaul connectivity to support up to 15 5G sectors in a single server. While optimized for Cloud RAN, the platform's flexibility allows operators to run edge and AI workloads based on network architecture and service requirements.
As part of the Dell PowerEdge XR-Series, the XR9700 integrates with Dell's existing management tools and software stack. Integrated Dell Remote Access Controller (iDRAC) provides remote visibility and control for zero-touch provisioning (ZTP), while compatibility with the same Cloud RAN software validated on the PowerEdge XR8720t simplifies certification and accelerates telecom deployments.
Perspectives
Andrew Vaz, vice president, Dell Technologies : "Operators and enterprises shouldn't have to compromise when deploying compute in challenging environments. The Dell PowerEdge XR9700 brings Cloud RAN, Open RAN, and edge AI capabilities to places they've never been able to go before, opening up new possibilities for network expansion and edge applications."
Cristina Rodriguez, vice president and general manager, Intel Network & Edge : "Intel Xeon 6 SoC processors are built to deliver market-leading performance with breakthrough power- and space-efficiency. Through long-standing collaboration with Dell – including the newest PowerEdge servers – together, we're empowering operators and enterprise alike to access the power of open, virtualized and AI-driven innovations for their most challenging environments. This represents a significant step forward in making 5G and edge computing truly ubiquitous."
Rakuten Mobile, as one of the launch customers, will deploy the Dell PowerEdge across its nationwide mobile network in Japan.
Sudhakar Pandney, head of RAN, Rakuten Mobile : "The relationship with Dell Technologies is key for Rakuten Mobile's virtualized Open RAN cloud-native infrastructure in Japan. Their new server solution will significantly enhance the efficiency and performance of our high-performance Cloud RAN and AI capabilities, particularly in challenging outdoor environments, ensuring superior 5G services and advanced edge applications for our nationwide network."
Ji-Yun Seol, executive vice president and head of Product Strategy, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics : "Samsung is committed to accelerating the shift toward AI-native, end-to-end software-driven networks, and we continue to work closely with our ecosystem partners to deliver virtualized solutions optimized for diverse deployment requirements. Dell PowerEdge XR9700 offers a promising pathway to further expand our vRAN to challenging edge environments, while enhancing operational efficiency."
Availability
The Dell PowerEdge XR9700 will be globally available 2H CY 2026.
