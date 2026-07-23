Defending Champions Ready to Take on Stacked Field at 48th Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Returning Bank of America Chicago Marathon champions Jacob Kiplimo and Hawi Feysa will defend their titles against one of the deepest fields in race history on Sunday, October 11. Announced today, the professional athlete fields feature some of the sport's biggest stars, including Sharon Lokedi, Brigid Kosgei, Amos Kipruto and rising American Charles Hicks.

Bank of America Chicago Marathon logo

Kiplimo returns after running 2:02:23 to win last year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon, the second-fastest performance in race history. Since then, the Ugandan has further cemented his place among the world's greatest distance runners. His 2:00:28 third-place finish at the 2026 TCS London Marathon ranks as the third-fastest marathon ever, and earlier this year he broke the world half marathon record with a stunning 57:20 victory in Lisbon. Kiplimo opened 2026 by claiming his third consecutive World Cross Country title at the World Cross Country championships in Tallahassee.

"Winning Chicago was a special moment, but defending the title means even more," said Kiplimo, the 2020 Olympic bronze medalist in the 10,000 meters. "My preparation has given me a lot of confidence, and having raced this course before is a real advantage. Right now, I believe I'm capable of competing with anyone in the world, and I'm coming to Chicago with the ambition to prove it once again."

Kiplimo will face the same challengers who joined him on last year's podium. Kenya's Amos Kipruto returns after consecutive podium finishes in Chicago, placing third in 2024 and second in 2025. The 2022 London Marathon champion enters in top form after finishing one spot behind Kiplimo in London this year with a personal best of 2:01:29. Fellow Kenyan Alex Masai also returns after placing third last year.

The international field also includes 2024 Berlin Marathon champion Milkesa Mengesha (ETH), and back-to-back Tokyo Marathon champion Tedese Tekele Bikila (ETH). In total, six men in the field have broken 2:04.

Charles Hicks headlines a strong American contingent. His 2:04:35 at the 2026 Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America is the second-fastest marathon ever run by an American.

"The Chicago Marathon has always captivated me," said Hicks, who made his marathon debut in New York last fall. "I love the city, the energy, and so many of my friends and family live there. But most importantly, it's a place where people run fast, and I want to put myself in a position to be a part of that."

Also representing the United States are 2024 Olympian Clayton Young, 2017 Chicago champion and Olympic medalist Galen Rupp, and Vincent Mauri, who will make his Abbott World Marathon Majors debut after stunning the running world with a 2:05:54 victory at the Toledo Marathon this spring as a relatively unknown athlete.

On the women's side, Ethiopia's Hawi Feysa returns to defend the title she won in commanding fashion last year, crossing the line more than two minutes ahead of the field. While her 2026 season has been quieter, highlighted by a second consecutive third-place finish at the Tokyo Marathon, she knows another victory won't come easily.

"I believe it will be even more difficult this year to repeat, but I am preparing very well and am confident I will arrive at the start line in good form," said Feysa, who also won the 2024 Frankfurt Marathon. "Chicago is known for being fast and fiercely competitive, so I hope to run a personal best. But the most important thing is to fight for a place on the podium."

Among her biggest challengers is a familiar face on the Chicago streets: Kenya's Brigid Kosgei, former world record holder and two-time Chicago champion. Fresh off her victory at this year's Tokyo Marathon, Kosgei returns to Chicago for the first time since her dominant 2019 victory.

Joining her is fellow Kenyan Sharon Lokedi, one of the sport's premier marathoners after wins at the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon and 2025 and 2026 Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America. She will make her Chicago debut and race a flat major marathon course for the first time. Ethiopia's Sutume Kebede and Megertu Alemu also return aiming to build on consistent performances on the streets of Chicago and compete for the win.

Leading the American woman are Susanna Sullivan and 2025 top American Natosha Rogers. Both Sullivan and Rogers have history in Chicago, setting their personal bests here in 2025 and 2024 respectively.

"I've made some incredible memories at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon," said Sullivan, who first raced in Chicago in 2022. "I can't wait to return and make some more."

Olympian Dakotah Popehn returns after finishing seventh last year, while Emma Grace Hurley will make her highly anticipated marathon debut. Hurley made history in Chicago earlier this year, setting the American 8K record at the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle in March. Two-time Olympian and 2010 Chicago runner-up Des Linden will also take part as she trains for her 100-mile debut later this fall.

In the men's wheelchair division, Marcel Hug will look to continue his historic Chicago victory streak. The Swiss Silver Bullet is a six-time Bank of America Chicago Marathon Champion including the last four editions of the event.

"I'm really excited to be back in Chicago - it's a course I love, fast and flat, and the crowd support here is always incredible," said Hug, who set the course record here in 2023. "I'm looking forward to racing alongside other great athletes again and seeing what's possible this year."

Hug will face Daniel Romanchuk (USA), the only other man to win Chicago's wheelchair division in the past ten years. Romanchuk last won in 2021 and has victories in 2018 and 2019 as well. Aaron Pike (USA), who has 15 top 10 finishes in Chicago, and David Weir (GBR), top international wheelchair athlete, will also return this year.

While defending women's wheelchair champion Susannah Scaroni is taking this year off to welcome her first child, the other three women who have won the division since 2015 will return. That includes nine-time champion Tatyana McFadden (USA) and two-time champions Manuela Schär (SUI) and Catherine Debrunner (SUI).

"I'm really looking forward to racing the 2026 Chicago Marathon. Chicago will always be special to me because it was where I ran my first marathon, and the energy of the city and the fans is unforgettable," said McFadden, the most decorated athlete in event history. "Hopefully, I can compete for another major marathon win, but more than anything, it's the strength of the field and the challenge of racing the best that keeps bringing me back."

Media interested in covering the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon can apply for media credentials now through Thursday, September 3. Visit the Chicago Marathon website for more information on the media credential application.

More than 55,000 runners are expected to participate in the 48th Bank of America Chicago Marathon, which starts and finishes in Grant Park. For the latest event updates, registered participants and community members are encouraged to visit the Event FAQ, available at the Chicago Marathon website.

Professional Men's Field

  • Jacob Kiplimo, UGA, 2:00:28 (London, 2026) NR
  • Amos Kipruto, KEN, 2:01:39 (London, 2026)
  • Milkesa Mengesha, ETH, 2:03:17 (Berlin, 2024)
  • Tadese Takele Bikila, ETH, 2:03:23 (Tokyo, 2025)
  • Daniel Mateiko, KEN, 2:03:44 (Tokyo, 2026)
  • Asrar Hiyrden, ETH, 2:03:59 (Seville, 2026)
  • Charles Hicks, USA, 2:04:35 (Boston, 2026)
  • Alex Masai, KEN, 2:04:37 (Chicago, 2025)
  • Suguru Osako, JPN, 2:04:55 (Valencia, 2025)
  • Mohamed Reda El Aaraby, MOR, 2:05:18 (Hamburg, 2026)
  • Clayton Young, USA, 2:05:41 (Boston, 2026)
  • Vincent Mauri, USA, 2:05:54 (Toledo, 2026)
  • Yemane Haileselassie, ERI, 2:06:06 (Boston, 2026)
  • Galen Rupp, USA, 2:06:07 (Prague, 2018)
  • Akira Akasaki, JPN, 2:06:15 (Berlin, 2025)
  • Boki Diriba, ETH, 2:06:26 (Doha, 2026)
  • Hendrik Pfeiffer, GER, 2:06:34 (Boston, 2026)
  • Abbabiya Simbassa, USA, 2:06:53 (Valencia, 2024)
  • Tsegay Weldibanos, ERI, 2:07:35 (Sacramento, 2024)
  • Haftu Knight, USA, 2:07:38 (Boston, 2026)
  • Patrick Tiernan, AUS, 2:07:45 (Houston, 2024)
  • Kiyoshi Koga, JPN, 2:07:46 (Oita, 2026)
  • CJ Albertson, USA, 2:08:17 (Chicago, 2024)
  • Daniel Mesfun, USA, 2:08:24 (Seville, 2026)
  • Alex Maier, USA, 2:08:33 (Dusseldorf, 2025)
  • Murphy Smith, USA, 2:08:58 (Boston, 2026)
  • Zach Panning, USA, 2:09:16 (Chicago, 2024)
  • Jorge Castelblanco, PAN, 2:09:24 (Seville, 2024) NR
  • Thomas Nobbs, CAN, 2:09:25 (Congers, 2026)
  • Nadeel Wildschutt, RSA, 2:09:40 (Chandler, 2025)
  • Jorge Luis Cruz, MEX, 2:09:43 (Valencia, 2025)
  • Reed Fischer, USA, 2:09:47 (Seville, 2026)
  • Jacob Thomson, USA, 2:09:51 (Boston, 2026)
  • Ryan Johnson, USA, 2:10:20 (Boston, 2026)
  • Tesfu Tewelde, ERI, 2:10:21 (Minneapolis, 2024)
  • Thomas Fafard, CAN, 2:10:29 (Chandler, 2025)
  • Chris Maxon, USA, 2:10:55 (Sacramento, 2025)
  • Benjamin Flanagan, CAN, 2:15:39 (Toronto, 2025)
  • Brian Kibor, KEN, Debut
  • Tomoki Ota, JPN, Debut
  • Kieran Tuntivate, THA, Debut
  • Adriaan Wildschutt, RSA, Debut

Professional Women's Field

  • Brigid Kosgei, KEN, 2:14:04 (Chicago, 2019)
  • Hawi Feysa, ETH, 2:14:57 (Chicago, 2025)
  • Sutume Kebede, ETH, 2:15:55 (Tokyo, 2024)
  • Megertu Alemu, ETH, 2:16:34 (London, 2024)
  • Brillian Kipkoech, KEN, 2:17:05 (Hamburg, 2026)
  • Sharon Lokedi, KEN, 2:17:22 (Boston, 2025)
  • Degitu Azimeraw, ETH, 2:17:58 (London, 2021)
  • Loice Chemnung, KEN, 2:18:24 (Chicago, 2025)
  • Joan Kilimo, KEN, 2:18:40 (Barcelona, 2026)
  • Magdalyne Masai, KEN, 2:18:58 (Frankfurt, 2024)
  • Fantu Worku, ETH, 2:19:08 (Dubai, 2026)
  • Mary Ngugi Cooper, KEN, 2:19:26 (Chicago, 2025)
  • Sara Hall, USA, 2:20:32 (Chandler, 2020)
  • Yuka Akasaki, JPN, 2:21:33 (Osaka, 2025)
  • Susanna Sullivan, USA, 2:21:56 (Chicago, 2024)
  • Des Linden, USA, 2:22:38 (Boston, 2011)
  • Isobel Batt-Doyle, AUS, 2:22:59 (Valencia, 2024)
  • Natosha Rogers, USA, 2:23:28 (Chicago, 2025)
  • Molly Born, USA, 2:24:10 (Sacramento, 2025)
  • Dakotah Popehn, USA, 2:24:20 (Chicago, 2025)
  • Gabriella Rooker, USA, 2:24:29 (Chicago, 2024)
  • Elena Hayday, USA, 2:24:45 (Boston, 2026)
  • Jess Warner-Judd, GBR, 2:24:45 (New York, 2025)
  • Kristine Eikrem Engeset, NOR, 2:28:57 (Tokyo, 2026)
  • Amanda Mosborg, USA, 2:32:01 (Indianapolis, 2025)
  • Felicia Pasadyn, USA, 2:35:17 (New York, 2025)
  • Alexandra Aldana, COL, 2:40:41 (Cali, 2025)
  • Laura Galvan, MEX, Debut
  • Emma Grace Hurley, USA, Debut
  • Amy-Eloise Neale, GBR, Debut

Professional Men's Wheelchair Field (T53/T54)

  • Marcel Hug, SUI, 1:15:33 (Boston, 2024)
  • Aaron Pike, USA, 1:20:02 (Duluth, 2022)
  • JohnBoy Smith, GBR, 1:20:05 (Duluth, 2022)
  • Daniel Romanchuk, USA, 1:20:37 (Boston, 2024)
  • Rafael Botello Jimenez, ESP, 1:22:09 (Boston, 2017)
  • David Weir, GBR, 1:22:12 (Boston, 2024)
  • Patrick Monahan, IRL, 1:22:23 (Duluth, 2019)
  • Miguel Jimenez Vergara, USA, 1:22:24 (Duluth, 2024)
  • Jetze Plat, NED, 1:24:28 (Dubai, 2023)
  • Brian Siemann, USA, 1:26:46 (Boston, 2017)
  • Evan Correll, USA, 1:27:19 (Duluth, 2022)
  • Jason Robinson, USA, 1:29:01 (Duluth, 2022)
  • Simon Lawson, GBR, 1:25:06 (Boston, 2017)
  • Tiaan Bosch, RSA, 1:33:17 (Duluth, 2024)
  • Lito Anker, NED, 1:33:53 (Berlin, 2024)

Professional Men's Wheelchair Field (T51/T52)

  • Robert Smith, GBR, 1:55:51 (Dubai, 2017)
  • Norbert Holowat, USA, 2:13:16 (Duluth, 2025)

Professional Women's Wheelchair Field (T53/T54)

  • Manuela Schär, SUI, 1:28:17 (Boston, 2017)
  • Tatyana McFadden, USA, 1:31:30 (Duluth, 2019)
  • Catherine Debrunner, SUI, 1:34:16 (Berlin, 2023) WR
  • Eden Rainbow Cooper, GBR, 1:34:17 (Berlin, 2023)
  • Jenna Fesemyer, USA, 1:33:50 (Duluth, 2022)
  • Patricia Eachus, SUI, 1:40:22 (Boston, 2024)
  • Hoda Elshorbagy, EGY, 1:47:32 (Boston, 2024)
  • Eva Houston, USA, 1:59:49 (Duluth, 2022)
  • Hannah Dederick, USA, 2:02:23 (Chicago, 2022)
  • Rachel Cleaver, USA, 2:23:38 (Chicago, 2025)

Bank of America Chicago Marathon
In its 48th year, on Sunday, October 11, 2026, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon will welcome thousands of participants from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, including a world-class professional athlete field, top regional and Masters runners, race veterans, debut marathoners and charity participants. The race's iconic course takes participants through 29 vibrant neighborhoods on an architectural and cultural tour of Chicago. Annually, more than a million spectators line the streets cheering on tens of thousands of participants from the start line to the final stretch down Columbus Drive. As a result of the race's national and international draw, the Chicago Marathon assists in raising millions of dollars for a variety of charitable causes while generating over $755.9 million in annual economic impact to its host city. The 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, will start and finish in Grant Park beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 11. In advance of the race, a three-day Abbott Health & Fitness Expo will be held at McCormick Place Convention Center on Thursday, October 8, Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10. For more information about the event and how to get involved, go to the Chicago Marathon website.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact
Alex Sawyer, Bank of America Chicago Marathon
Phone: 1.312.992.6618
alex.sawyer@cemevent.com 

Diane Wagner, Bank of America
Phone: 1.312.992.2370
diane.wagner@bofa.com

 

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