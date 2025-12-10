Defence Therapeutics Announces AGM Results and Provides Corporate Updates

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC,OTC:DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company advancing a proprietary intracellular delivery platform that enables more potent, safer, and more effective antibody-based and radiotherapeutic treatments, is pleased to announce that the Shareholders approved all matters presented at the Company's annual general meeting of the shareholders held today, as follows:

  • Setting the number of directors at five
  • Election of directors:
    Sebastien Plouffe                                                            Dr. Philippe Lefrançois                                                   
    Dr. Sarkis Meterissian                                                    
    Dr. Svetlana Selivanova                                                 
    Dr. Amie Phinney   
  • Appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors 
100%

100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%

 

Grant of Options

Defence has granted a total of 800,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and employees pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The Options, subject to the terms of the Plan, are exercisable at a price of $0.82 per Class A Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") for a period of 10 years.

Warrant Terms Amendments

Defence also announces an amendment to the terms of a total of 967,000 Common Share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") originally issued as part of a private placement closed on January 30 and March 22, 2024 respectively. The expiry date will be extended by 12 months and the exercise price will be repriced at $1.00 per Common Share, as follows:

Number of 
Warrants:		 Original Expiry Date 
of Warrants:		 New Expiry Date 
of Warrants:		 Original Exercise 
Price of Warrants:		 New Exercise Price 
of Warrants:
         
567,000 January 30, 2026 January 30, 2027 $2.00 $1.00
400,000 March 22, 2026 March 22, 2027 $2.00 $1.00

 

All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged. In accordance with the requirements of the CSE, the terms of any warrants issued as compensation warrants or as finder warrants are not eligible for amendment.

Marketing Service Engagement

On September 30, 2025, Defence entered into an online marketing agreement for a term of 2-month, which commenced on approximately November 3, 2025 (the "Agreement") with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i") for total cash consideration of USD$300,000 with $50,000 paid on the date of the Agreement and the remaining to be paid upon the completion of conditions set for in the Agreement. Thereafter, the Agreement continues on a month-to-month basis with supplemental expenditures agreed to by the parties for the services being rendered. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, i2i will provide certain marketing and distribution services, which includes content creation management, author sourcing, project management and media distribution. i2i is a private company headquartered in Key West, Florida, USA (www.issuer2investor.com, email: contact@i2illc.com; address 1107 Key Plaza #222, Key West FL 33040; phone: 240-7315-4665), dedicated to providing marketing services. The Company will not issue any securities to i2i as compensation. i2i and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of biologics in their intact form to target cells. As a result, efficacy and potency can be enhanced for biologics enabling expanded patient access and market opportunities.

For further information:
Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director
P: (514) 947-2272
Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com
www.defencetherapeutics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Defence Therapeutics Class A
DTC:CC
