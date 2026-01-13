Deep Yellow Limited Managing Director and CEO Commencement Date

Deep Yellow Limited Managing Director and CEO Commencement Date

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Further to the announcement on 2 December 2025 advising the appointment of Mr Greg Field as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF), the Board is pleased to confirm that Mr Field will commence with Deep Yellow on Monday, 2 February 2026.

Deep Yellow Executive Chair Mr Chris Salisbury commented: "The Board is pleased to have Greg start earlier in the role. We are looking forward to Greg's considerable experience and his leadership as we move towards critical decisions for our Tumas Project and other developments in our portfolio."

"I would also like to thank Mr Craig Barnes who has done an outstanding job as Acting CEO during the leadership transition. Craig will return to his substantive role of CFO once Greg has commenced."



About Deep Yellow Limited:

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is successfully progressing a dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a globally diversified, leading uranium company producing 10+ Mlb pa. The Company's portfolio consists of two advanced projects in Tier-1 uranium mining jurisdictions - flagship Tumas in Namibia and Mulga Rock, Western Australia.

Deep Yellow's future growth is underpinned by its highly prospective exploration portfolio - Alligator River, Northern Territory and Omahola, Namibia with ongoing M&A focused on high quality assets should opportunities arise that best fit the Company's strategy. Led by a best-in-class team, who are proven uranium mine builders and operators, the Company is advancing its growth strategy at a time when the need for nuclear energy is becoming the only viable option in the mid-to-long-term to provide baseload power supply and achieve zero emission targets. Importantly, Deep Yellow is on track to becoming a reliable and long-term uranium producer, able to provide production optionality, security of supply and geographic diversity.



