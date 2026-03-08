Deep Yellow Limited Appoints Jennifer Mintz as Chief Legal Officer

Ms Mintz is an experienced senior legal executive with extensive expertise across corporate law, governance, regulatory compliance, commercial contracting and project development within the resources sector. Most recently Ms Mintz was a member of the ELT at PLS for 7 years, a role that encompassed General Council, Company Secretary and Head of Risk. She brings a strong track record of advising executive teams and boards through complex transactions, large-scale project development and international operations.
As Chief Legal Officer, Ms Mintz will lead Deep Yellow's global legal, governance and compliance functions. The role will support the Board and executive team to ensure strong corporate governance, regulatory compliance and effective Board processes as the Company progresses the development of it's uranium portfolio, including the flagship Tumas Project in Namibia.
Deep Yellow Managing Director and CEO Greg Field welcomed Ms Mintz to the Company.
"Jennifer brings deep legal expertise and a strong understanding of governance and corporate advisory in the resources sector. As Deep Yellow continues to advance it's project development activities and build towards production, having strong legal and governance capability within the executive team is critical. Jennifer will play an important role supporting both management and the Board as we execute the Company's next phase of growth."
Ms Mintz said she was pleased to be joining Deep Yellow at an important time for the Company.
"Deep Yellow has assembled a high-quality uranium asset portfolio and a strong leadership team. I look forward to contributing to the Company's growth strategy and supporting the development of the Tumas Project and the Company's broader corporate objectives."
About Deep Yellow Limited:
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is successfully progressing a dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a globally diversified, leading uranium company producing 10+ Mlb pa. The Company's portfolio consists of two advanced projects in Tier-1 uranium mining jurisdictions - flagship Tumas in Namibia and Mulga Rock, Western Australia.
Deep Yellow's future growth is underpinned by its highly prospective exploration portfolio - Alligator River, Northern Territory and Omahola, Namibia with ongoing M&A focused on high quality assets should opportunities arise that best fit the Company's strategy. Led by a best-in-class team, who are proven uranium mine builders and operators, the Company is advancing its growth strategy at a time when the need for nuclear energy is becoming the only viable option in the mid-to-long-term to provide baseload power supply and achieve zero emission targets. Importantly, Deep Yellow is on track to becoming a reliable and long-term uranium producer, able to provide production optionality, security of supply and geographic diversity.
