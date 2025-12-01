Deep Yellow Limited Appointment of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Deep Yellow Limited Appointment of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) announced that Mr. Greg Field will be appointed to the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, commencing no later than 1 May 2026.

Mr. Field's appointment follows a comprehensive search undertaken as part of the leadership transition plan. In selecting a candidate, the Board's key focus was identifying a leader with strong execution capability, a proven track record in delivering capital projects, and deep familiarity with the jurisdictions in which Deep Yellow operates.

A qualified mining engineer, Mr. Field was previously Managing Director - Project Development at Rio Tinto. Over a 29-year career in the resources sector, Mr. Field has gained extensive experience across operations and project studies, and significantly, he has extensive experience of both brownfield and greenfield capital project execution.

During his tenure at Rio Tinto, Mr. Field delivered multiple major studies and projects across a range of commodities, including Diamonds, Copper, Aluminium and Lithium. His execution capability spans large-scale developments such as the US$7 billion Oyu Tolgoi underground project, as well as smaller technically complex processing facilities including the US$400 million Rincon DLE plant in Argentina and the US$1.3 billion AP60 Aluminium smelter in Quebec.

Mr. Field began his career in South Africa and is familiar with Namibia, which is a key operating region for Deep Yellow. He has lived and worked in Western Australia, including in remote operations during his tenure with Argyle Diamonds and his global career experience spans South Africa, Australia, Mongolia, the United States, Canada and Argentina.

Mr. Field said he is honoured to join Deep Yellow at such a pivotal time for the Company and the broader uranium sector.

"I believe uranium has a key role to play in the global transition to clean energy, and Deep Yellow is uniquely positioned to contribute to that shift. I have been impressed by the depth of experience within the Deep Yellow team and the progress achieved on the Tumas Project. I am fully aligned with the Company's strategy, and with two execution ready projects in Tumas and Mulga Rock, the Company is well-positioned to capture the upside potential of the market and deliver long-term value to shareholders. I look forward to working with the Board and management team, with an immediate focus on progressing work on the Tumas Project."

Executive Chair Mr. Chris Salisbury said "The Board is delighted to have attracted Greg to join Deep Yellow at the perfect time to own the near-term Tumas FID decision and then follow through with execution of this derisked growth project. Greg brings considerable execution skills and extensive experience in delivering multiple large-scale resource projects which will further complement the existing expertise in the broader Deep Yellow team. The Company's strategy remains unchanged, and we will continue the orderly derisking of the Tumas Project whilst also watching the uranium market develop the conditions necessary to support greenfield development."



About Deep Yellow Limited:

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is successfully progressing a dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a globally diversified, leading uranium company producing 10+ Mlb pa. The Company's portfolio consists of two advanced projects in Tier-1 uranium mining jurisdictions - flagship Tumas in Namibia and Mulga Rock, Western Australia.

Deep Yellow's future growth is underpinned by its highly prospective exploration portfolio - Alligator River, Northern Territory and Omahola, Namibia with ongoing M&A focused on high quality assets should opportunities arise that best fit the Company's strategy. Led by a best-in-class team, who are proven uranium mine builders and operators, the Company is advancing its growth strategy at a time when the need for nuclear energy is becoming the only viable option in the mid-to-long-term to provide baseload power supply and achieve zero emission targets. Importantly, Deep Yellow is on track to becoming a reliable and long-term uranium producer, able to provide production optionality, security of supply and geographic diversity.



Source:
Deep Yellow Limited



Contact:
Investors:
Craig Barnes
Acting Chief Executive Officer
T: +61 8 9286 6999
E: craig.barnes@deepyellow.com.au

Media:
Cameron Gilenko
T: +61-466-984-953
e: cgilenko@citadelmagnus.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Deep YellowDYL:AUAU:DYLEnergy Investing
DYL:AU
The Conversation (0)
Alvopetro Announces $20 Million Credit Facility

Alvopetro Announces $20 Million Credit Facility

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces that our wholly-owned subsidiary, Alvopetro S.A. Extração de Petróleo e Gás Natural ("Alvopetro S.A."), has entered into a US$20 million loan agreement (the "Credit Facility") with Itaú BBA... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Receives Drill Permits and Initiates Ground Gravity Survey on the Corvo Uranium Project

Standard Uranium Receives Drill Permits and Initiates Ground Gravity Survey on the Corvo Uranium Project

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exploration permits have been received for the Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Completes Comprehensive GAP Analysis for Ivana Deposit and Identifies Clear Roadmap to Feasibility

Blue Sky Uranium Completes Comprehensive GAP Analysis for Ivana Deposit and Identifies Clear Roadmap to Feasibility

TSX Venture Exchange: BSKFrankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive Gap Analysis for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium... Keep Reading...
Early Warning News Release Regarding the Issuance of Securities of Stallion Uranium Corp.

Early Warning News Release Regarding the Issuance of Securities of Stallion Uranium Corp.

This press release is issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting IssuesIn accordance with the requirements of Section 3.1 of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour", "SYH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("EMC"), for a 12-month marketing and investor awareness campaign, commencing on November 20 th 2025, for... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Brokered LIFE Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Brokered LIFE Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ TSX Venture Exchange: BSKFrankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that it... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

John Giannandrea to retire from Apple

Numinus Wellness Provides Corporate Update

Related News

Gold Investing

Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation

Gold Investing

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Copper Investing

SolGold Rejects Latest Jiangxi Copper Proposal

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$58 to Hit New All-time High

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Silver Investing

10 Silver ETFs for Every Investing Style in 2025

Silver Investing

Mercado Minerals Closes Private Placement and Welcomes Vizsla Silver as a Strategic Shareholder