The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.  Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion. Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at ...

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.  Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com .

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV )
Class Period: April 30, 2021 – August 31, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz extended to Rinvoq and other JAK inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Playstudios, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS )
Class Period: June 22, 2021 – March 1, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that it was having significant problems with Kingdom Boss, would not be releasing Kingdom Boss as expected, and had not revised its financial projections to account for the issues with Kingdom Boss, and as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG )
Class Period: October 20, 2021 – March 29, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 13, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) that contracted suppliers, including MinerVa, were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines; (2) that, due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant risk that Stronghold could not expand its mining capacity as expected; (4) that, as a result, Stronghold would likely experience significant losses; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY )
Class Period: February 16, 2021 – March 23, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Li-Cycles largest customer, Traxys North America LLC, is not actually a customer, but merely a broker providing working capital financial to the Company while Traxys tries to sell Li-Cycles product to end customers; (2) the Company engaged in highly questionable related party transactions; (3) the Company's mark-to-model accounting is vulnerable to abuse and gave a false impression of growth; (4) a significant portion of the Company's reported revenues were derived from simply marking up receivables on products that had not been sold; (5) the Company's gross margins have likely been negative since inception; (6) the Company will require an additional $1 billion of funding to support its planned growth (which is a figure greater than the Company raised via the merger); and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds AbbVie, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ABBVie, Inc. ("ABBVie" or the "Company) (NYSE:ABBV) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired ABBVie securities between April 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.comABBV

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

ABBV ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of AbbVie Inc. Limited Shareholders

The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of ABBVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: April 30, 2021 to August 31, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

AbbVie Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Reports First-Quarter Diluted EPS of $2.51 on a GAAP Basis, an Increase of 26.1 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $3.16 , an Increase of 9.3 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.08 Per Share related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense 1
  • Delivers First-Quarter Net Revenues of $13.538 Billion , an Increase of 4.1 Percent on a Reported Basis and 5.4 Percent Operationally
  • First-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $6.141 Billion , an Increase of 6.9 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 8.1 Percent on an Operational Basis; U.S. Humira Net Revenues Were $3.993 Billion , an Increase of 2.2 Percent; Internationally, Humira Net Revenues Were $743 Million , a Decrease of 22.6 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 17.9 Percent on an Operational Basis, Due to Biosimilar Competition; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $940 Million ; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $465 Million
  • First-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Hematologic Oncology Portfolio Were $1.646 Billion , a Decrease of 1.6 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 0.6 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Imbruvica Net Revenues Were $1.173 Billion , a Decrease of 7.4 Percent , with U.S. Net Revenues of $874 Million and International Profit Sharing of $299 Million ; Global Venclexta Net Revenues Were $473 Million
  • First-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Neuroscience Portfolio Were $1.488 Billion , an Increase of 19.2 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 20.4 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Therapeutic Net Revenues Were $614 Million ; Vraylar Net Revenues Were $427 Million
  • First-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Aesthetics Portfolio Were $1.374 Billion , an Increase of 20.5 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 22.5 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Cosmetic Net Revenues Were $641 Million ; Global Juvederm Net Revenues Were $410 Million
  • Updates 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range from $14.00 - $14.20 to $13.92 - $14.12 , which Includes an Unfavorable Impact of $0.08 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense Incurred During the First Quarter 2022

ABBVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

"This year is off to a strong start. Our first quarter results highlight the diversity of our portfolio and include compelling performance from key growth drivers Skyrizi, Rinvoq, Aesthetics and Neuroscience," said Richard A. Gonzalez , chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "Our momentum combined with ramping contributions from new products and new indications will drive accelerating revenue and EPS growth through the rest of the year."

Bristol Myers Squibb Reports First Quarter Financial Results for 2022

  • Reports First Quarter Revenues of $11.6 Billion, an Increase of 5% YoY; or 7% When Adjusted for Foreign Exchange
  • Posts First Quarter Earnings Per Share of $0.59 and Non-GAAP EPS of $1.96; Includes Net Impact of ($0.10) per share for GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Due to Acquired IPRD 1 Charges Partially Offset by Licensing Income
  • Delivers Double-Digit Revenue Growth from In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio
  • Advances New Product Portfolio with FDA Approvals for Two First-in-Class Medicines: Opdualag in Metastatic Melanoma and Camzyos for Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
  • Continues to Expand Opdivo with Multiple Regulatory Approvals, Including FDA Approval for Opdivo with Chemotherapy as Neoadjuvant Treatment for Certain Adult Patients with Resectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
  • Adjusts GAAP 2022 EPS Guidance; Non-GAAP EPS Guidance Adjusted to Reflect Net Impact of ($0.21) per Share Due to Acquired IPRD Charges Partially Offset by Licensing Income

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today reports results for the first quarter of 2022, which reflect robust in-line product growth, increased adoption of new product portfolio and strong commercial execution.

AUPH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 14, 2022

- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=26479&from=4

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Camzyos for the Treatment of Adults With Symptomatic New York Heart Association Class II-III Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy to Improve Functional Capacity and Symptoms

Camzyos is the first and only FDA-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor that specifically targets the source of obstructive HCM

Approval based on groundbreaking Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM trial demonstrating benefit in patients receiving Camzyos versus placebo

