Day Zero 2026 Threat Research Summit: Call for Technical Research Now Open

CrowdStrike convenes the world's foremost threat hunters, reverse engineers, and intelligence experts for an inaugural summit on emerging adversary tradecraft
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is accepting submissions for its inaugural Day Zero Threat Research Summit an invitation-only event bringing together the brightest minds across the global threat intelligence community to uncover the latest in adversary tradecraft and advance modern cyber defense. The summit will take place August 30 September 1, 2026 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas as part of Fal.Con 2026, the premier cybersecurity event of the year.
Day Zero invites leading threat researchers and intelligence practitioners to submit original, previously unpublished technical research examining modern adversary operations. From AI-enabled tradecraft and model abuse to reverse engineering, vulnerability research, detection engineering, and cross-domain intrusion techniques, selected research will be presented before a highly curated audience of peers at the forefront of adversary intelligence, advancing the technical foundation of modern cybersecurity.
"Defense starts with knowing your adversary: how they break in, how fast they move, and how AI is both the accelerant and the target of modern attacks," said Adam Meyers, head of counter adversary operations, CrowdStrike. "Just as Fal.Con redefined what a cybersecurity conference should be, Day Zero will do the same for intel sharing and collaboration. Day Zero is built for researchers advancing the technical understanding of how modern adversaries operate. When novel tradecraft, exploits, or vulnerabilities are shared early, defenders detect sooner, respond faster, and disrupt adversaries before techniques scale."
Advancing Technical Insight into Modern Adversary Tradecraft
Modern adversaries are compressing timelines, weaponizing newly discovered vulnerabilities, refining identity-based attacks, and operating seamlessly across endpoint, cloud, SaaS, and AI systems. These shifts expand the technical surface area researchers must analyze and understand. As tradecraft evolves, technical depth and timely research exchange become operational requirements. Day Zero is designed to support that exchange, providing a structured, peer-driven forum for surfacing new findings, examining methodology, and strengthening collective understanding of contemporary adversary behavior.
Call for Research Submissions
Day Zero seeks original, previously unpublished technical research advancing the understanding of modern adversary operations. Areas of focus include:
- Adversary operations and campaign analysis
- AI-enabled attack techniques and model abuse
- Reverse engineering and malware analysis
- Vulnerability discovery and exploitation research
- Identity-based compromise
- Detection engineering and threat hunting methodologies
- Cross-domain intrusion tradecraft
Submissions will be evaluated based on technical depth, originality, and relevance to contemporary adversary behavior.
The Day Zero Call for Research is now open. Submission guidelines, review criteria, and important dates are available here .
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.
CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.
