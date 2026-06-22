Dateline Expands Music Valley HREE Project

Priority targets confirmed in the field

SAN BERNARDINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR,OTC:DTREF)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) (Dateline or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has added an additional 66 claims covering ~1,300 acres to the Music Valley Heavy Rare Earth Project (Music Valley), located in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California, USA.

The new claims are in the NW of the project area, located approximately six kilometres southeast of the town of Twentynine Palms. The new claims cover an extension of the NW geophysical target.

Field mapping and sampling by the Company's HREE and structural consultants, Tony Mariano Jr and Russell Mason, identified outcropping zones of the targeted Pinto Gneiss unit that correlates with the Thorium anomaly identified in the geophysical surveys.

The Pinto Gneiss unit was also identified in outcrops in the southern target area within the claims acquired by the Company in February 2026.

All priority prospects are located outside the 252 claims that are the subject of court proceedings.

Dateline's Managing Director, Stephen Baghdadi, commented:

"The addition of these claims further enhances the scale and strategic position of the Music Valley Project, while securing ground that hosts an extension of one of our priority geophysical targets.

"The identification of extensive outcropping Pinto Gneiss within both the northwest and southern target areas is an encouraging development. This unit is recognised as the principal host to heavy rare earth mineralisation in the district and was the focus of historic USGS sampling that returned high-grade HREE results.

"As mapping and sampling continue, we are rapidly advancing our understanding of the project and building the geological framework required to support a maiden drill program."

New Claims

Dateline has staked 66 claims for ~1,300 acres in the northwest of the Music Valley HREE Project, securing district-wide control of the area. The Company has now either acquired or staked and registered claims over all the available land in the area.

Figure 1: Music Valley Project Plan and location relative to Twentynine Palms

Field Mapping Program

Dateline's HREE and structural consultants, Tony Mariano Jr and Russell Mason, have undertaken field mapping across two of the three geophysical targets.

At the Northwest target area, there are extensive exposures of outcropping rock, with little to no cover material in this area. The biotite-rich Pinto Gneiss unit, which was identified by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) as the host unit for HREE mineralisation in the area, was mapped in several different locations in this area.

Figure 2: Photos of outcrops from within the anomalous target area in the NW of the project area

The southern target area, which is located within the tenements acquired by Dateline in February 2026, was also visited by Mariano Jr and Mason. The Pinto Gneiss in this area seems to have a number of sub-units with different geological properties.

Figure 3: Photos of outcrops from the southern target area

This press release has been authorized for release by the Board of Dateline Resources Limited.

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Baghdadi
Managing Director
+61 2 9375 2353

Andrew Rowell
Corporate & Investor Relations Manager
+61 400 466 226
a.rowell@dtraux.com
www.datelineresources.com.au

Follow Dateline on socials:
X - @Dateline_DTR
Truth Social - @dateline_resources
LinkedIn - dateline-resources
YouTube - @dateline.resources

About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR,OTC:DTREF)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California and is located 10km north of Mountain Pass rare earth mine. Drill testing the REE potential at Colosseum has commenced.

On 11 May 2026, Dateline announced that the BFS economics for the Colosseum Gold Project generated a pre-tax NPV5 of US$785 million and a pre-tax IRR of 49.5% using a gold price of US$4,200/oz.

Dateline has also acquired the high-grade Argos Strontium Project, also located in San Bernadino County, California. Argos is reportedly the largest strontium deposit in the U.S. with previous celestite production grading 95%+ SrSO4.

In March 2026, Dateline consolidated the Music Valley Heavy Rare Earth Project in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California. The region has known HREE mineralisation from USGS rock chip sampling, however it has not been subjected to modern exploration techniques.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Dateline Resources that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dateline Resources' ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behavior of other market participants. Dateline Resources cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Dateline Resources assumes no obligation and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

SOURCE: Dateline Resources Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Dateline ResourcesDTR:AUasx:dtrgold investing
DTR:AU
The Conversation (0)
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Silver — Price Targets, Key Levels to Watch

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his outlook for gold and silver, commenting on the impact of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting — the first with Chair Kevin Warsh at the helm — and the deal between the US and Iran.He sees the gold price revisiting... Keep Reading...
Gold bar and nuggets with text reading "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Lighthouse Gold Shines with 78 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.Reuters reported on Friday (June 19) that a Panamanian government-led audit of First Quantum... Keep Reading...
David Nicholas, gold and silver bars.

David Nicholas: Gold's Next 30 Days — 10 Percent Price Pop?

David Nicholas, co-founder of XFunds, shares his outlook for gold, calling it "very constructive." In his view, it wouldn't be surprising to see an 8 to 10 percent price increase in the next 30 days. "I think gold and silver are the next trades to do really well here," Nicholas said.Don't forget... Keep Reading...
Gemdale Gold (TSXV:GEMG)

Gemdale Gold

Keep Reading...
three gold bars stacked on top of each other

DGCX Introduces First Same-Day Physical Gold Contract in Gulf

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) will launch the Gulf region’s first same-day physically settled spot gold contract on Monday (June 22), providing bullion dealers a regulated alternative to traditional over-the-counter markets.The Gold Spot T+0 Contract allows refineries, brokers,... Keep Reading...
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Dips Back Below US$4,300 as New Fed Chair Holds Rates Steady

The US Federal Reserve held its first meeting with new Chair Kevin Warsh from Tuesday (June 16) to Wednesday (June 17) as a US-Iran peace deal is on the table and the US economy is in the midst of a three-year inflation high alongside a resilient labor market. The central bank held the federal... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Closes Private Placement

Spartan Metals' Exploration Program Confirms Tungsten Skarn Discoveries at past Producing Mine at Eagle Project, Nevada

Generation Uranium Integrates MMT Survey into Historic Targets and Investigates AI Targeting

Star Copper Extends Copper Creek Drill Hole Beyond Planned Depth After Intersecting Mineralized System

Related News

base metals investing

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Closes Private Placement

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals' Exploration Program Confirms Tungsten Skarn Discoveries at past Producing Mine at Eagle Project, Nevada

energy investing

Generation Uranium Integrates MMT Survey into Historic Targets and Investigates AI Targeting

base metals investing

Star Copper Extends Copper Creek Drill Hole Beyond Planned Depth After Intersecting Mineralized System

uranium investing

Newmans Drilling Defines 3.3 Km Magnet REE Corridor

uranium investing

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2026 in Review

rare earth investing

China Hits US Rare Earths Companies with Export Curbs