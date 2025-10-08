Date Set For Moody's Earnings Release And Investor Teleconference

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) will release its third quarter 2025 results before the start of NYSE trading on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. A copy of the earnings release and supplemental presentation slides will be posted on Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com .
Moody's Corporation invites you to participate in a teleconference with Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Noémie Heuland, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss its third quarter 2025 results. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session.
Earnings Release: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Teleconference Details:
|
Date and Time
|
October 22, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET
|
Duration
|
1 hour
|
Webcast
|
The webcast and its replay can be accessed through Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com within "Events & Presentations".
|
Dial In
|
U.S. and Canada
|
+1-888-596-4144
|
Other callers
|
+1-646-968-2525
|
Passcode
|
515 6491
|
Dial In Replay
|
A replay will be available immediately after the call on October 22, 2025 and until October 29, 2025.
|
U.S. and Canada
|
+1-800-770-2030
|
Other callers
|
+1-609-800-9909
|
Passcode
|
515 6491
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at ir@moodys.com .
In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE:MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.
Shivani Kak
Head of Investor Relations
Investor Relations
+1.212.553.0298
shivani.kak@moodys.com
Michael Adler
Managing Director
Corporate Communications
+1.212.553.4667
michael.adler@moodys.com