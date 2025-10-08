Date Set For Moody's Earnings Release And Investor Teleconference

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) will release its third quarter 2025 results before the start of NYSE trading on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. A copy of the earnings release and supplemental presentation slides will be posted on Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com .

Moody's Corporation invites you to participate in a teleconference with Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Noémie Heuland, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss its third quarter 2025 results. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Earnings Release: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Teleconference Details:

Date and Time

October 22, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET

Duration

1 hour

Webcast

The webcast and its replay can be accessed through Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com within "Events & Presentations".

Dial In

U.S. and Canada

+1-888-596-4144

Other callers

+1-646-968-2525

Passcode

515 6491

Dial In Replay

A replay will be available immediately after the call on October 22, 2025 and until October 29, 2025.

U.S. and Canada

+1-800-770-2030

Other callers

+1-609-800-9909

Passcode

515 6491

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at ir@moodys.com .

ABOUT MOODY'S
In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE:MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.

CONTACT US
Shivani Kak
Head of Investor Relations
Investor Relations
+1.212.553.0298
shivani.kak@moodys.com

Michael Adler
Managing Director
Corporate Communications
+1.212.553.4667
michael.adler@moodys.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

