DARPA taps RTX to advance kilometer-range X-ray vision

DARPA taps RTX to advance kilometer-range X-ray vision

RTX BBN Technologies to develop long-range X-ray imaging algorithms to enable the identification of hard-to-access objects

RTX's (NYSE: RTX) BBN Technologies has been awarded a contract by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) under its X-ray Extreme-range Non-imaging Analysis (XENA) program, aiming to enhance service members' situational awareness in the field. The effort will produce a new class of X‑ray tools that reconstruct the hidden geometry of man-made objects from distances approaching a kilometer, giving commanders decisive insights when closer access is unsafe, impractical or denied.

Under the XENA program, BBN will create a system that uses advanced mathematical modeling and image analysis to enhance the visibility of objects, even with incomplete or messy data, without needing large amounts of training examples. The team will run simulations, build the software, and test it to show how well the system can uncover important details about objects.

"Long-range X-ray imaging requires a fundamentally different approach," said Joshua Fasching, BBN principal investigator on the effort. "We are developing algorithms that turn a small number of grainy snapshots into enough detail for decision-makers to act, whether the mission is assessing potential threats or supporting emergency response operations."

Portable X-ray scanners require close range for clear images, as long-range use is hindered by weak signals, motion blur, and limited viewpoints, rendering traditional methods ineffective. BBN's approach will combine a handful of low-quality views, using shared patterns to reveal interior detail with far fewer photons. As a result, service members will have access to actionable information about concealed threats, potential weapons or structural vulnerabilities from ranges previously beyond reach.

The BBN-led team includes the Georgia Institute of Technology. Work on the program will be completed in Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Atlanta, Georgia.

This research was, in part, funded by the U.S. Government. The views and conclusions contained in this document are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing official policies, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

About RTX BBN Technologies  
Founded in 1948, RTX BBN Technologies provides advanced technology research and development with a focus on national security priorities. From the ARPANET to the first email, through the first metro network protected by quantum cryptography, BBN consistently transitions advanced research to produce innovative solutions for its customers. BBN takes risks and challenges conventions to create solutions in analytics and machine intelligence, networks and sensors, intelligent software and systems, and physical sciences. 

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darpa-taps-rtx-to-advance-kilometer-range-x-ray-vision-302691631.html

SOURCE RTX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

rtxnyse-rtxtech-investing
RTX
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) , a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to provide an update on the 2024 field program at the Legacy... Keep Reading...
Charger Metals

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced new NVIDIA RTX ™ technology to power AI assistants and digital humans running on new GeForce RTX ™ AI laptops. NVIDIA unveiled Project G-Assist — an RTX-powered AI assistant technology demo that provides context-aware help for PC games and apps. The Project... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced the general availability of NVIDIA ACE generative AI microservices to accelerate the next wave of digital humans, as well as new generative AI breakthroughs coming soon to the platform. Companies in customer service, gaming and healthcare are the first to adopt... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

Record quarterly revenue of $26.0 billion, up 18% from Q4 and up 262% from a year ago Record quarterly Data Center revenue of $22.6 billion, up 23% from Q4 and up 427% from a year ago Ten-for-one forward stock split effective June 7, 2024 Quarterly cash dividend raised 150% to $0.01 per share on... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of First Tranche of Upsized Private Placement

RZOLV Technologies Engages San Diego Torrey Hills Capital for Investor Relations

Brunswick Exploration Announces Insider-Led Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Streamex Corp. Announces GLDY Is Now Live and Available for Purchase

Related News

rare earth investing

China's Rare Earth Export Ban Hits Japanese Defense Sector

uranium investing

US Nuclear Growth at Risk as Enrichment Supply Gap Looms

base metals investing

Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of First Tranche of Upsized Private Placement

precious metals investing

RZOLV Technologies Engages San Diego Torrey Hills Capital for Investor Relations

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Insider-Led Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

precious metals investing

RZOLV Technologies to Present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference March 5th

base metals investing

Transition Metals Exhibiting at PDAC 2026 - Booth #2126