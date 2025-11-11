Danaher to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rainer M. Blair, will be presenting at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. GMT. The event will be simultaneously webcast on www.Danaher.com.

ABOUT Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our approximately 63,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-to-present-at-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-302611860.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

DanaherDHRNYSE:DHRLife Science Investing
DHR
The Conversation (0)
Discovery Harbour Approved All Resolutions at Annual and Special Meeting

Discovery Harbour Approved All Resolutions at Annual and Special Meeting

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") shareholders approved all resolutions at the Company's annual and special meeting which was held on May 5, 2023. Details of these matters are disclosed in the management information... Keep Reading...
ALDEVRON ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF mRNA PRODUCTION CAPABILITY

ALDEVRON ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF mRNA PRODUCTION CAPABILITY

Will offer mRNA cGMP Production from Master Cell Bank to Drug Product Made Possible with Precision Nanosystems and Cytiva Aldevron, a leading global manufacturer of DNA, RNA and proteins used in cell and gene therapies and vaccine development, will expand its mRNA production capabilities to... Keep Reading...

Danaher Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") today announced results for the first quarter 2023. Net earnings refer to net earnings attributable to common shareholders. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023 net earnings were $1.4 billion , or $1.94 per diluted common share and non-GAAP... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

SAGA Metals Commences Drilling Campaign to Advance Mineral Resource Estimate at Radar Project in Labrador

1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

Related News

lithium investing

China Grants Conditional Approval to Codelco-SQM Lithium Joint Venture

Gold Investing

Trump’s Fed Feud: Fears Over Fed Independence Benefit Gold

Precious Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Copper Investing

Caravel Minerals and Kutch Copper to Fast-Track Caravel Copper Project

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Commences Drilling Campaign to Advance Mineral Resource Estimate at Radar Project in Labrador

Iron Investing

BHP Invests AU$944 Million in Western Australia Communities

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project