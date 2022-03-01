Gaming Investing News
- Damage Media Group (DMG) announced the acquisition of GamerHeadlines.com a video gaming news website that covers the latest affairs from the console and indie industry. Starting from today, the website with all its associated accounts and assets will join the company's portfolio of websites.

Originally launched in March 2013 , the team behind GamerHeadlines.com has been covering gaming news around giants from the home console industry for almost a decade, with close to 10,000 published articles and 115,000 Facebook fans across the globe.

The project is powered by the latest version of WordPress, known for its rich ecosystem of plugins and Google-friendly code, while the clean, modern look is attributed to the modified Soledad Magazine theme, a premium digital magazine layout optimized across all devices. Site migration to A2 Hosting will foster better site speed and viewing experiences, even with high-volume traffic.

In 2020, the global gaming console market attained an estimated value of USD 51 billion . The console industry is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 9% in the forecast period of 2022-2027 and hit a value of USD 86 billion by 2026 . The surge in the number of gaming enthusiasts, the ever-advancing technological innovations, and the recent pandemic lockdowns have led to a significant boost in the home entertainment industry and console gaming market. GamerHeadlines.com is strategically set to scale and expand by tapping into this industry's success.

GamerHeadlines.com marks the companies third acquisition since their launch in late 2020. PrinterHeadlines.com was their first major move back in April 2021 , a technology site focusing on printing enthusiasts and home office workers. Later that year, in November 2021 , the company announced the acquisition of CasinoHeadlines.com, the B2C iGaming website covering industry news, legislations and operator reviews. The group is aiming to achieve a complete vertical coverage of the tech and gaming industry by the end of this year.

About Damage Media Group

An independent digital publishing group based in Tallinn, Estonia , DMG specializes in creating content-driven experiences for technology and gaming enthusiasts. Since it was established in late 2020, the company has been paving its way into the publishing sector by acquiring existing websites that operate within their markets of interest. It then improves upon those websites via its own network of journalists, editors and contributors from the tech and gaming sectors.

TOPIC: Gaming Investing
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Unidice - A Digital Dice Revolutionizing the Market

Unidice is the next gen dice - a digital dice, individually customizable via mobile app. With its six digital sides it enhances games plus everyday situations and makes them more diverse.

Keep reading... Show less
SNN Network's MicroCap Review Magazine for Q1 2022 Now Online

SNN Network's MicroCap Review Magazine for Q1 2022 Now Online

Venerable Business Publication Focusing Exclusively on MicroCap Companies Resumes Publication in Digital Format

SNN Network, a global multimedia financial news and publishing company that focuses on delivering news, information, data and analytics for publicly traded microcap companies, today announced that its venerable MicroCap Review Magazine has resumed publication in digital format and has just released the Q1 2022 issue

Keep reading... Show less

Real Luck Group appoints Benn Timbury as Chief Operating Officer

Key hire made as Luckbox focuses on scaling up player acquisition efforts

Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed esports betting, sports betting and casino games, is pleased to announce the appointment of Benn Timbury as Chief Operating Officer.

Keep reading... Show less

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

Keep reading... Show less
East Side Games Group Invites You to Join Us at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

East Side Games Group Invites You to Join Us at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) today announced that Darcy Taylor will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. Darcy Taylor, CEO of East Side Games Group, will discuss the Company's recent game launches and successful collaborations, including The Office: Somehow We Manage, Doctor Who, a new Star-Trek themed mobile game that is in development, as well as the acquisition of Funko Pop! from N3TWORK.

  Event: Q1 Investor Summit
  Date: March 8-9th, 2022
  Presentation: March 8th at 3:30pm ET
  Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LESPzG3vS8aRilgFjfZDMQ

 

Keep reading... Show less

BullPerks and GamesPad Support The Peaceful Resolution Of The Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine BullPerks and GamesPad released the official statement to support the peaceful resolution of this conflict. Many say that the world of crypto should remain out of politics, and both companies follow this vision, as well as the desire for peace in the entire world.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
