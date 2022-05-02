GamingInvesting News

Damage Media Group today announced the acquisition of EsportsHeadlines.com a digital magazine known for its coverage of competitive gaming topics through news articles, guides, tutorials, and reviews. From today onwards, the domain and all its associated social media and content assets will join their Headlines group of sites and continue operating under its current name.

- Damage Media Group (DMG) today announced the acquisition of EsportsHeadlines.com a digital magazine known for its coverage of competitive gaming topics through news articles, guides, tutorials, and reviews. From today onwards, the domain and all its associated social media and content assets will join their Headlines group of sites and continue operating under its current name.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9016451-damage-media-group-acquires-esportsheadlines-com-enters-competitive-gaming/

Initially launched in August 2016 , the site anchored its focus onto titles popular back in that era, including Titanfall, Runescape, Arma, Unreal Tournament, and similar games that opened up the esports landscape. As new releases vied for the limelight, the team behind the site remodelled their esports news category and now focuses on the most popular titles, including CS: GO, Fortnite, LoL, Overwatch, Apex Legends, DotA 2 and others.

The site operates on the latest version of WordPress, an open-source CMS known for its rich eco-system of plugins. Meanwhile, its clean, modern look is attributed to the modified Soledad Magazine theme, a premium digital magazine layout optimized across all devices. Site migration to A2 Hosting will foster better site speed and viewing experiences, even with high-volume traffic.

In 2021, the global esports market acquired a value of over 1.08 billion USD , up almost 50% from the previous year. The industry's colossal growth isn't dampening anytime soon, especially since the market's revenue is forecasted to reach 1.62 billion USD in 2024. In the same year, the global esports audience size has expanded to 474 million people . Based on this proven success and potential of the esports sector, EsportsHeadlines.com is strategically angled for exponential growth and upscaling in the coming years.

EsportsHeadlines.com marks the fourth acquisition of Damage Media Group. Back in April 2021 , the company acquired PrinterHeadlines.com, a technology website catering to home office workers and printing enthusiasts, covering topics such as Inkjet, Laserjet, and 3D printers, as well as buying guides and machine troubleshooting. In November 2021 , CasinoHeadlines.com joined the Headlines group - the iGaming, B2C news publication boasts a broad array of articles involving the expansive casino industry, including relevant news, reviews, and strategies. The third, and most recent addition to the group, was GamerHeadlines.com. Acquired in March 2022 , the site has a track record of covering the console gaming market for almost a decade.

With the well-thought acquisition of EsportsHeadlines.com, DMG edges closer to a complete vertical coverage of tech and gaming websites.

About Damage Media Group

An independent digital publishing group based in Tallinn, Estonia , DMG specializes in creating content-driven experiences for technology and gaming enthusiasts. Since it was established in late 2020, the company has been paving its way into the publishing sector by acquiring existing websites that operate within their markets of interest. It then improves upon those websites via its own network of journalists, editors and contributors from the tech and gaming sectors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1750539/Damage_Media_Group.jpg

Damage Media Group Acquires EsportsHeadlines.com, Enters Competitive Gaming

Damage Media Group Acquires EsportsHeadlines.com, Enters Competitive Gaming

SOURCE Damage Media Group

SOURCE Damage Media Group

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

BOND ANNOUNCES KEY PROMOTIONS ACROSS ALL DIVISIONS

The Hollywood-Based Marketing Agency Continues to Elevate and Expand its Team Across all Levels as It Enters Its Tenth Year

BOND, the leading creative marketing agency in the entertainment space, announced today it has promoted more than 20 team members in 2022, while also adding more than 60 people to the team in the past twelve months, signaling continued growth as a result of expanded offerings, strong industry relationships and best-in-class creative as the company enters its tenth year.

FAZE CLAN ANNOUNCES "THE ARMORY" & NAMES JAY "JVY" RICHARDSON CREATIVE DIRECTOR

GAMING LOUNGE AND RETAIL STORE TO CELEBRATE FAZE CLAN'S EXPANSION OF CONSUMER PRODUCTS INTO ELECTRONICS & GAMING GEAR

IMMERSIVE POP-UP SPACE WILL BE OPEN WEEKENDS & SELECT DATES FROM MAY 14TH - JUNE 10TH WITH EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-EDITION DROPS & COLLABORATIONS TO BE ANNOUNCED

G.I. JOE is Coming to Puzzles & Survival

- Puzzles & Survival, a zombie-themed match-3 strategy game launched by 37 GAMES, announced today that it will team up with Hasbro, Inc. to bring G.I. JOE to the game on May 6 .

Upon its launch in May, this limited-time collaborative event will pit players against the evil forces of Cobra over the course of six exclusive events, all while still striving to defeat the zombies that have become part and parcel of daily life. In doing so, players will have the chance to engage with the characters that have made G.I. JOE such an iconic action hero brand and enjoy the stunning visual effects and thrilling gameplay that the limited-time event will offer.

Of course, such an exciting crossover event would never have been possible had it not been for the extraordinary dedication of both the game's fans and developers. Their zeal and enthusiasm are doubtless responsible for the game being the subject of many App Store and Google Play recommendations, which cumulatively led to the game being downloaded over 38 million times. As if that wasn't enough, the game also won the SensorTower APAC Best Gameplay Innovation Award in 2021, a well-deserved feat in light of the remarkably innovative spirit that compelled the developers to partner with household names in the first place.

Now you know that G.I. JOE is coming to Puzzles and Survival- and, after all, knowing is half the battle- make sure not to miss out on the opportunity to save the world this May. In the meantime, be sure to download the game now and enter the gift code [PNSGIJOE].

Download: https://pse.is/gijoepns01eng
Official Fan Page : https://www.facebook.com/PnS.37Games

G.I. JOE is a trademark of Hasbro used with permission.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The Company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

SOURCE 37 GAMES

SOURCE 37 GAMES

SOURCE 37 GAMES

Kong Studios moves its HQ to Santa Monica, a hub city for game development companies

  • Kong Studios moves its HQ to Santa Monica CA , a hub city for renowned game companies such as Naughty Dog, Respawn Entertainment and Infinity Ward.
  • In August 2021 , US-based game developer Kong Studios raised $62M USD through Series B financing, instantly earned 'unicorn' status and is now focusing on developing a Triple A (AAA) title for its next project.

- U.S Game developer, Kong Studios Inc (Kong Studios), moved its headquarters from Nevada to Santa Monica, California . Santa Monica is a hub city for many renowned game development companies such as Naughty Dog, Respawn Entertainment and Infinity Ward. Kong Studios plans to ramp up development for its next triple A (AAA) title.

Kong Studios moves its HQ to Santa Monica, a hub city for game development companies.

Kong Studios released its first game 'Dungeon Link', a mobile puzzle RPG, in 2015 and released the second game titled 'Guardian Tales', a mobile adventure RPG in 2020. Guardian Tales is a highly polished game, featuring a well-written story line, and various characters expressed with detailed pixel-art graphics. Guardian Tales made its global grand launch in U.S, Europe , Korea and 230 other nations at the end of July 2020 . In 2021, the game also began its services in China and Japan .

After its release, the game received continuous praise from global users. Guardian Tales achieved $216M USD in sales and a total of 25M downloads only after a year of release. In August 2021 , Kong Studios closed a $62M USD Series B financing round and instantly became a 'unicorn' status company valued at $1B USD .

The success Kong Studios had in the Japanese gaming market right after Series B financing is evaluated as being in a league of its own. In October 2021 , Kong Studios self-published and began service in Japan through its Japanese branch. Within 2 days of launch, Guardian Tales became the most downloaded game for 2 consecutive weeks in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for the free-to-download category.

Guardian Tales not only achieved 1 st place for sales in the Google Play Store and 3 rd for sales in the Apple App Store but was also featured on 'Apple-Featured' which evaluates games based on excellence of quality. The game had successfully launched in the Japanese market, which is considered to be the home of sub-culture games. The feats Guardian Tales made in Japan lead to success in sales as well. After the first quarter of 2022, total sales passed $350M USD and the company is showing steady growth in the global market.

Kong Studios is planning to use its steady growth as a base to expand HQ's role. It plans to expand its IP (Intellectual Property) and related businesses in various areas. Unlike the 2D graphics based games it previously released, Kong Studios is planning to focus on developing a 3D open world sandbox game for the next title. Staff from Kong Studios stated: "HQ's move to Santa Monica is a significant start for Kong Studios Inc. It signifies growth of our company into one capable of developing a triple A (AAA) title. We are planning to actively hire professionals continuously to focus on developing our future title. Anyone prepared to develop a truly special game is always welcome."

Meanwhile, Kong Studios will start the collaboration event with the famous Japanese Anime, 'Slayers NEXT' in Japan for 4 weeks in May. The collaboration event was previously held in February for the global and Korean markets.

SOURCE Kong Studios

SOURCE Kong Studios

Stardock Releases Galactic Civilizations IV

Stardock released Galactic Civilizations IV today. The newest installment of the award-winning space 4X strategy sandbox game series takes the best of what its predecessors had to offer and adds many new features.

As the all-powerful leader of a spacefaring civilization, players seek out new star systems and discover the exciting potential of the subspace realm. With over a dozen starting civilizations and the ability to customize one from scratch, the possibilities for each playthrough are endless.

Professional Basketball Player Mikal Bridges Signs Multi-Year Contract with G FUEL

Phoenix Defensive Standout Mikal Bridges Forges Partnership with The Official Energy Drink of Esports®

G FUEL is pleased to announce that stellar Phoenix Wing Mikal Bridges has joined its elite roster of content creators, signing a multi-year contract with The Official Energy Drink of Esports®.

