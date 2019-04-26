Tech Big News Roundup: Graph Blockchain Establishes Distribution Agreement for Automotive Parts Industry; Plymouth Rock Joins the Canadian Association of Defense and Security Industries; Datametrex Secures Contract with HomePlus
Danielle Adams - April 26th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
Blockchain:
- Graph Blockchain Establishes Distribution Agreement for Automotive Parts Industry
- Blockstrain Announces Name Change to TruTrace Technologies
Cleantech:
Emerging Tech:
- Datametrex Secures Contract with HomePlus
- Nerds on Site Expands Florida Footprint
- New Partnership for Arkave VR and Mission Genesis by YDreams Receives Recognition by Fast Company
Security:
