Argentina Lithium Closes 1st Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the 1st Tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing announced on November 1, 2021 through the issuance of 6,108,504 units ("Units") at a subscription price of $0.45 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2,748,826.80.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.70 per share for three years from the date of issue, expiring on November 10, 2024.

The proceeds of the financing will be used for general working capital and exploration on its properties in Argentina.

Finder's fees of $80,794.22 are payable in cash on a portion of the private placement to parties at arm's length to the Company. In addition, 179,543 non-transferable finder's warrants are issuable (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant entitling a finder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.70 per share for three years from the date of issue, expiring on November 10, 2024.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Private Placement for $112,500 in Units. Such participation represents a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), but the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the transaction, nor the consideration paid, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This financing is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on March 10, 2022.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

Facebook, Twitter,LinkedIn, Google+

For further information: Corporate Communications, Tel: 1-604-687-1828, Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058, Email: info@argentinalithium.com

Source

Lithium Investing argentina lithium & energy tsxv stocks tsxv:lit
LIT:CA

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Xali Gold and Argentina Lithium on Their Latest Announcements

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Xali Gold and Argentina Lithium discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less

Argentina Lithium Closes 1st Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the 1 st Tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing announced on November 1, 2021 through the issuance of 6,108,504 units (" Units ") at a subscription price of $0.45 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2,748,826.80 .

Keep reading... Show less

Argentina Lithium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Keep reading... Show less
Salinas Lithium Project Expanded, And Drilling Set To Commence In February

Salinas Lithium Project Expanded, And Drilling Set To Commence In February

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) ("Latin" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update of recent and ongoing activities at the Company's Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil ("Salinas" or the "Project"), where the Company has defined multiple drill targets and submitted drill permits to commence drilling. The Company has also secured two new highly prospective tenements to grow its footprint at the project area (Figure 1) with known outcropping high-grade lithium spodumene bearing pegmatites.

Keep reading... Show less
Arcadia Dual Lists On The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Arcadia Dual Lists On The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7, DAX:8OH) (Arcadia), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimed at Lithium, Tantalum, Nickel, Copper and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce that it has listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ticker code DAX:8OH.

Keep reading... Show less
Drone Magnetic Survey Commences At Blackwood Lithium Prospect

Drone Magnetic Survey Commences At Blackwood Lithium Prospect

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) ("LPI" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration activities the Company is currently undertaking in Western Australia, in particular, immediately adjacent to the Greenbushes lithium mine owned by Talison Lithium, comprised of ownership by Albemarle Corp, Tianqi Lithium and IGO Limited.

Keep reading... Show less
Acquisition Of Salmon Gums REE Project & Capital Raising

Acquisition Of Salmon Gums REE Project & Capital Raising

The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) (eMetals) (Company) are pleased to advise they have entered into a binding heads of agreement (HOA) with an unrelated third party Salmon Gums Minerals Pty Ltd (ACN 651 315 258) (Salmon Gums) and its shareholders (Salmon Gum Shareholders) to acquire 100% of the issued capital in Salmon Gums from the Salmon Gum Shareholders. Salmon Gums holds two highly prospective tenement applications in the Albany Fraser Range Province of Western Australia (ELA2126 and ELA2127) (Project).

Keep reading... Show less
Alpha Lithium Encounters 351 mg/L Lithium Brine in Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Encounters 351 mg/L Lithium Brine in Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Frankfurt: 2P62) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is very pleased to announce drilling results from its original six-well program. The drilling program was an essential component of Alpha's initial exploration campaign in the 100% owned, 27,500 hectare, Tolillar Salar located in Salta Province, Argentina.

The objectives for the initial campaign were to (i) improve our understanding of the conceptual hydrogeological model of the salar and (ii) determine lithium grades and hydraulic parameters for the brine aquifer. Both objectives were successfully achieved and provided confidence to continue with a second exploration campaign.

Keep reading... Show less
Cypress Development Announces Change to Board of Directors

Cypress Development Announces Change to Board of Directors

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News