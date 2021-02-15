World High Life PLC Announces Notice of General Meeting and Name Change

World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), the investment company with a focus on developing business opportunities in the regulated cannabis industry in Europe, gives notice that a General Meeting (“GM”) is being convened for 12:00 noon on 11 March 2021 at 7-9 Swallow Street, London, W1B 4DE. At the GM, resolutions will be proposed to authorise the Company to issue additional ordinary shares in the Company

As part of the Company’s ongoing progress, it is also announcing its intention to change its name to Love Hemp Group Plc. This change will take effect over the coming weeks and once completed the Company will issue a further notice acknowledging the change.

This name change forms part of the Company’s strategy to build upon the success of its wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp Limited, and propel the Love Hemp brand to global recognition.

Copies of the Notice of GM, together with the Form of Proxy will be posted to shareholders shortly and will be available to view on the Company’s website at www.worldhighlife.uk.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Male
Director
+44 (0) 7926 397 675
andrew@worldhighlife.uk
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein
Peterhouse Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
ma@peterhousecap.com
af@peterhousecap.com
Financial PR
Tim Blythe
Alice McLaren
Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell
+44 (0) 207 138 3205
worldhighlife@blytheweigh.com

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: World High Life Plc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629686/World-High-Life-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-General-Meeting-and-Name-Change

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

World High Life Plc

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from World High Life Plc using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Lobe Sciences Retains Jolt Communications to Increase Investor Awareness

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has retained Jolt Communications LLC (“Jolt”) to lead its investor relations efforts.

Philip Young, CEO of Lobe, states, “We are pleased to work with Jolt in an effort to bolster our communications with the investment community. We have a compelling story at Lobe and look forward to sharing it with the investment community at large.”

Keep reading... Show less

IIROC Trade Resumption – CRON

Trading resumes in:

Company: Cronos Group Inc.

Keep reading... Show less

IIROC Trading Halt – CRON

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Cronos Group Inc.

Keep reading... Show less

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Reddit Sets Sights on Cannabis

Cannabis stocks go for a bumpy ride after becoming the most recent target of coordinated Reddit open market moves.

A stock market researcher issued a new report highlighting the recent changes in short selling for the cannabis space.

Keep reading... Show less

Revive Therapeutics Announces Closing of $23.0 Million Short Form Prospectus Offering

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“ Revive ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE:RVV) (USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal prospectus offering of 46,000,000 units (“ Units ”) at a price of $0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $23,000,000 (the “ Offering ”), which includes the exercise in full of the 15% over-allotment option. The syndicate of underwriters was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. as the co-lead underwriters (together, the ” Underwriters “). The Units were offered and sold by way of a short form prospectus filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “ Common Share ”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase ‎one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.70 per Common Share until February 12, 2024. If the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “ Exchange ”) is greater than $1.10 for the preceding ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is at least 30 trading days following the date on which the Company issues a press release announcing the reduced warrant term.

Keep reading... Show less