Trulieve Opens Location in Summerfield

The new dispensary brings expanded access for patients in the growing communities of Central Florida

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States announced today the opening of a brand-new Florida dispensary, the Company’s 77th nationwide. The new, 5,100 sq. ft. location marks the Company’s first in Summerfield expanding patient access to Florida’s largest and broadest assortment of high-quality medical cannabis products.

The new dispensary supports Trulieve’s goal of expanding and ensuring direct, reliable access to medical cannabis across its home state of Florida . It joins the Company’s 71 other dispensaries statewide, including those in nearby Ocala and Lady Lake .

“It’s exciting to see how far we’ve come since we first opening our Lady Lake location four years ago. It’s been an honor to grow with the community of The Villages , and we look forward to celebrating the community for many years to come,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers . “We’ve been fortunate to develop a passionate patient base and our continued growth is due in large part to those relationships. Whether someone is starting their journey towards relief or seeking a new treatment alternative, our well-trained staff is ready to assist patients at every step of the process. We encourage all patients to reach out to find out more.”

In honor of the Company’s brand-new dispensary, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new Summerfield dispensary on Thursday, January 21st . In line with policies adopted statewide, all visitors are required to wear masks for the duration of their dispensary visit. Additionally, only patients and their state-approved caregivers will be allowed inside the waiting room and dispensary at this time.

ANNOUNCING : Trulieve Summerfield Grand Opening
WHERE : 17950 S US 441, Summerfield, FL 34491
WHEN : Thursday, January 21, 2021 , at 9:00 a.m.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida’s largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients and convenient in-store pickup at each of its 72 dispensaries in Florida .

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve has made our entire catalog of products available for online ordering, with in-store pickup and statewide home delivery options available. In addition, patients can schedule a complimentary 30-minute virtual consultation with a Trulieve certified consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices, or review their doctor’s recommendation.

Furthermore, to assist with CDC recommendations for social distancing and in compliance with additional company-enforced safety guidelines, several measures have been taken to ensure the health and well-being of employees and patients, including modifications to the layout of all stores, installation of plexiglass partitions and HEPA air filtration scrubbers in every dispensary, increasing access to masks and sanitizer throughout the store for staff and visitors, utilizing visual aids to direct traffic throughout the store, and increasing the frequency of deep cleanings for all dispensaries.

Trulieve is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and will update store policies as needed to ensure the highest level of safety of our patients and staff. All updates will be shared directly on Trulieve’s website as they are enacted.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry has surpassed 465,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state’s overall volume per the Florida Department of Health. To support the state’s rapidly growing patient base, there are more than 2,700 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida .

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S., and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also has operations in California , Massachusetts , Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

