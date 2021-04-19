Trulieve Celebrates 50th Anniversary of 420 with Two Store Openings

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States announced today the opening of two new stores, the Company’s 85 th and 86 th nationwide to commemorate the 50 th anniversary of 420, the holiday recognizing cannabis culture.

The new Florida dispensaries, the Company’s 80 th and 81 st in the state, located in Eustis and Palm Beach Gardens , further demonstrate Trulieve’s goal of ensuring direct, reliable access to medical cannabis across its home state.

In addition to promotions happening in-stores and online, partner representatives from Blue River , Black Tuna, SLANG Worldwide, and Sunshine Cannabis will be at the Palm Beach Gardens location. Select brand representatives will also be available at the Eustis opening.

In honor of the Company’s newest dispensaries, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the Palm Beach Gardens and Eustis dispensaries on opening day.

“It’s great to be celebrating 50 years of 420 in the cannabis community today. We’ve come a long way,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers . “Medical cannabis has brought comfort and relief to so many patients, and we’re excited to celebrate an event that has such a huge cultural significance. The positive impact on communities and individuals by medical cannabis cannot be fully quantified. Trulieve is grateful to provide these resources to our patients and customers and be an integral part of the changing community.”

ANNOUNCING : Trulieve Palm Beach Gardens Grand Opening
WHERE : 3555 Northlake Blvd, Suites 14099 and 14103, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33403
WHEN : Tuesday, April 20, 2021 , at 9:00 a.m.

ANNOUNCING : Trulieve Eustis Grand Opening
WHERE : 2901 S. Bay St, Eustis, FL 32726
WHEN : Tuesday, April 20, 2021 , at 9:00 a.m.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida’s largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients and convenient in-store pickup at each of its dispensaries in Florida .

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve has made the entire catalog of products available for online ordering, with in-store pickup and statewide home delivery options available. Patients can schedule a complimentary 30-minute virtual consultation with a Trulieve certified consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices, or review their doctor’s recommendation.

All visitors are required to wear masks for the duration of their dispensary visit. Only patients and their state-approved caregivers will be allowed inside the waiting room and dispensary at this time.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry has surpassed 530,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state’s overall volume per the Florida Department of Health. To support the state’s rapidly growing patient base, there are over 2,400 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida .

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also has operations in California , Massachusetts , Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF .

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

Cision View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-celebrates-50th-anniversary-of-420-with-two-store-openings-301271834.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

