Global Wellness Strategies and KaleidoMyco Introduce One-Shot Drink Combining Functional Mushrooms with Hemp Extract
The one-shot utilizes proprietary extraction technologies for a refreshing on-the-go beverage
Global Wellness Strategies Inc. (CSE: LOAN) (FSE: O3X) (OTCQB: PNNRD) (“GWS” or the “Company”) (formerly Redfund Capital Corp.) and KaleidoMyco, one of the first companies combining hemp extract and adaptogens, introduces its flavored antioxidant one-shot beverage combining functional mushrooms with hemp extract.
KaleidoMyco is combining 50 milligrams of hemp extract with functional mushrooms to launch a new one-shot wellness beverage utilizing its proprietary extraction techniques. KaleidoMyco will launch a blend of functional mushrooms in three likeable flavors including lemon lime, orange citrus, and grape.
The concept of a wellness shot designed for health benefits is not novel but in recent years they have gained traction at vitamin shops, fresh-pressed juice bars, and grocery stores. The 60-100oz tiny drinks often promise immune boosts and weight loss. Consumers flock to them and many of the most popular wellness shots on the market are now plant-based extraction products like KaleidoMyco’s new hemp-myco shot.
In recent years functional edible mushrooms have attracted attention as a commercial source of antioxidants. Various anti-inflammatory compounds and substances in functional mushrooms offer relief from arthritis, muscle strain, and other common inflammatory conditions. It has been said that these mushrooms help stabilize the immune system and that they boost the body’s defenses and even the production output of white blood cells1.
“The team at KaleidoMyco are innovators, mycologists and formulists, who look to introduce new wellness products that help consumers take care of themselves first. It is a boost to our minds and bodies not a cure is their philosophy and a theory that resonates during COVID 19. Bringing revenues to the bottom line in short order continues to be their fiscal mandate. We anticipate an online storefront and digital rollout on platforms such as Amazon shortly. A direct sales network plus distributors should be in full-swing by end of the next quarter,” stated Meris Kott, CEO of Global Wellness Strategies Inc.
About KaleidoMyco
KaleidoMyco is one of the world’s first companies combining hemp extract, adaptogens, and myco-based ingredients to produce world-class, data-driven, science-based wellness products. It is dedicated to driving ground-breaking innovations in the production and delivery of myco-derived formulations. KaleidoMyco has a team of experts who are actively working to lay the foundation in the psilocybin space as more developments in regulation become available.
About Global Wellness Strategies
Global Wellness Strategies is a prospect generator that provides high growth companies with financial, operational, and management assistance in the fast-growing market for wellness consumer products. The focus of the Company is on global wellness, hemp and CBD, healthcare-related target companies.
1 Kozarski M.S., Klaus A.S., Niksic M.P., van Griensven L.J.L.D., Vrvic M.M., Jakovljevic D.M. Polysaccharides of higher fungi: Biological role, structure and antioxidative activity. Chem. Ind. 2014;68:305-320. doi: 10.2298/HEMIND121114056K
Cresco Labs Announces Previously Filed Base Shelf Prospectus and Effectiveness of Corresponding U.S. Registration Statement
Cresco Labs Inc. (” Cresco Labs ” or the ” Company “) (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (FSE:6CQ), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced that a final base shelf prospectus, preliminarily filed on February 26 th , 2021 (the “Shelf Prospectus”), replacing the Company’s prior shelf prospectus has been receipted with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada. The Company also announced that a corresponding registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement” and, together with the Shelf Prospectus, the “MJDS Shelf”) has been deemed effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System.
“As the legislative branch continues to make important, incremental steps toward cannabis banking reform, Cresco Labs is getting prepared to capture the investor demand in the U.S.,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs. “Our U.S. shelf registration statement is now effective and over the coming months we look forward to taking additional steps, such as reporting financials under GAAP, that will help enable us to up-list onto a major U.S. exchange as soon as permitted.”
The Company preliminarily filed this Shelf Prospectus in February 2021 to replace the prior base shelf prospectus that was set to expire in August 2021 and to maintain financial strength and flexibility going forward. The Company will continue its ongoing strategy of maintaining a range of tools for financing opportunities. The MJDS Shelf provides for the offer and sale of the Company’s subordinate voting shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants, and units in both Canada and the U.S.
The Company today also announced a new equity distribution agreement (the “Equity Distribution Agreement”) with Canaccord Genuity Corp. to replace the Equity Distribution Agreement filed in December 2019 due to the expiration of the prior shelf prospectus. Pursuant to this Agreement, the Company may, from time to time, sell up to US$100,000,000 of its subordinate voting shares (“Subordinate Voting Shares”) in Canada (the “ATM Program”).
Since the Subordinate Voting Shares will be distributed at trading prices prevailing at the time of the sale, prices may vary between purchasers and during the period of distribution. The volume and timing of sales, if any, will be determined at the sole discretion of the Company’s management and in accordance with the terms of the Equity Distribution Agreement. Sales of Subordinate Voting Shares, if any, under the ATM Program are anticipated to be made in transactions in Canada that are deemed to be “at-the-market distributions” as defined in National Instrument 44-102 – Shelf Distributions , as sales made directly on the Canadian Securities Exchange or any other recognized Canadian “marketplace” within the meaning of National Instrument 21-101 – Marketplace Operation . The ATM Program is being made pursuant to a Canadian prospectus supplement dated April 23, 2021 (the ” Prospectus Supplement “) to the Base Shelf Prospectus.
The Prospectus Supplement (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus) and Equity Distribution Agreement are available at the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com . The Registration Statement can be found on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .
About Cresco Labs Inc.
Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy’s Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .
Numinus Announces Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Natural Psilocybin Mushroom Extraction Prepared at Company Lab
Clinical trial will evaluate safety and psychoactive properties of natural Psilocybin product
extracted and formulated at 7,000-square-foot laboratory in British Columbia, Canada
Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, announced today that it has formed a partnership with KGK Science a leading contract research organization with expertise in natural products, to undertake a new Psilocybin extraction clinical trial.
The Phase 1 trial will enroll 14 human volunteers and assess the safety and psychoactive properties of a Psilocybe mushroom product extracted and formulated at the Numinus Bioscience lab in British Columbia, Canada . Successful completion of the landmark trial would result in safety and efficacy data for a natural Psilocybin product which could subsequently be used for further research and government-approved special access or compassionate access programs.
In addition, the trial would support Canada’s leadership in the safe production of a key psychedelic that has shown promise in treating mental health conditions including depression, end of life anxiety and substance use disorders, when used in conjunction with a standardized psychotherapy program under clinical supervision.
“This Phase 1 trial supports our mandate to improve access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies in Canada and around the world,” said Payton Nyquvest , CEO, Numinus. “Through this trial, we expect to demonstrate that Numinus is well ahead in the development of natural Psilocybin therapeutics that are safe for humans and can be used to support our sector’s growth through sales to other research organizations, the creation of new intellectual property, and the ability to conduct our own Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials, if we choose to do so.”
“We’re thrilled to help lead ground-breaking clinical work using Psilocybin,” said Najla Guthrie , President & CEO, KGK Science. “Our team’s expertise in the area of natural health products makes us uniquely positioned to contribute to the burgeoning psychedelics industry.”
Numinus is less than three years old, but already has a history of innovation in psychedelics. Numinus completed the first legal extraction of Psilocybe mushrooms in Canada by a public company for research and development purposes, and completed the cultivation and harvest of the first legal flush of Psilocybe mushrooms.
“We believe there are several likely advantages to naturally occurring Psilocybin therapeutics that will make them attractive for researchers and consumers alike,” said Sharan Sidhu , Science Officer and General Manager at Numinus Bioscience. “We are confident that this trial will document that natural Psilocybin extractions meet health regulator requirements for safety, efficacy and quality, and ultimately enable the establishment of better access to this medicine.”
“We are excited to see Health Canada grant legal exemptions for certain patients to use Psilocybin alongside psychotherapy in situations when other treatments have failed, and to consider revisions to its Special Access Programme that could allow Canadian patients access to psychedelic medications when other drugs have been unsuccessful,” added Dr. Evan Wood , Chief Medical Officer, Numinus. “As research interest and the potential for increased compassionate access to Psilocybin grows, it is imperative that patients have access to safe, pharmaceutical-grade supply that offers consistent psychoactive properties at scale. With this trial, we are taking the first steps towards that goal.”
Currently, Numinus is also partnering with Syreon Corporation , a global contract research organization, to undertake a single-arm, open-label compassionate access trial that will assess the efficacy and safety of Psilocybin-assisted motivational enhancement therapy using a synthetic Psilocybin product. The study will contribute to a growing body of research to inform larger randomized controlled trials for these indications. The study will take place in Vancouver and will enroll 30 individuals with opioid, stimulant and/or alcohol use disorders.
About Numinus
Numinus Wellness (TSX-V; NUMI) empowers people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus Wellness model – including psychedelic production, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance abuse. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice, and building the foundation for a healthier society.
Learn more at numinus.ca , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .
About KGK
As a global Contract Research Organization (CRO), KGK Science performs a productive and pioneering role in the realm of scientific study. For over two decades, it has offered well-designed, customized solutions to each of its clients, consolidating its scientific, clinical, commercial, and regulatory abilities into one full-service package. Equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, novel research techniques, and a seasoned team of thought leaders, KGK remains at the forefront of its industry. And, by seamlessly matching its experience with its drive for innovation, this CRO is able to respond effectively to expanding trade and consumer demands.
Numinus
Numinus Announces Listing of Warrants and Change of Trading Symbol for Previously Listed Warrants
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /
Numinus Wellness Inc. (” Numinus ” or the ” Company “) (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (” TSXV “) has accepted for listing the 16,100,000 common share purchase warrants (the ” Warrants “) issued pursuant to the Company’s previously announced prospectus offering that closed on March 19, 2021 .
The Warrants will be listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol “NUMI.WT.C” effective at market open on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 .
Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.75 until March 19, 2023 . The Warrants were issued pursuant to, and are governed by, the terms of a warrant indenture dated March 19, 2021 (the ” Warrant Indenture “) between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company. A copy of the Warrant Indenture is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .
In addition, the Company announces that the trading symbol for its previously listed common share purchase warrants trading under the symbol “NUMI.WS” will change to “NUMI.WT.B” effective at market open on Monday, April 26, 2021 .
About Numinus
Numinus Wellness (TSX-V; NUMI) empowers people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus Wellness model – including psychedelic production, supply, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance abuse. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice, and building the foundation for a healthier society.
Learn more at numinus.ca , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Numinus Wellness Inc.
Payton Nyquvest
President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair
Numinus
Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (“Weekend” or the “Company”) (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS2)(OTCQB:WKULF) announces that the Company intends to change its name to Potent Ventures Inc. and subdivide its common shares on the basis of four (4) new common shares for every one (1) existing common share (the “Share Split
Registered shareholders of the Company will receive four common shares for each common share held as of April 28, 2021 (the “Record Date”). The Company’s transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company (“Odyssey”), will send to each registered shareholder a share certificate representing the number of additional common shares that they are to receive as a result of the Share Split. Non-registered shareholders who hold their shares through an intermediary will have their accounts automatically updated to reflect the Share Split.
Immediately prior to completion of the Share Split, the Company has 20,077,922 common shares issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the Share Split, the Company will have approximately 80,311,688 common shares issued and outstanding. The new CUSIP number will be 73758F107 and the new ISIN number will be CA73758F1071. The Company will continue to trade under the CSE stock symbol of POT.
