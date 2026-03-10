D-Wave to Present Scientific Advancements in Annealing and Gate-Model Quantum Computing at APS Global Physics Summit

Technical innovations reinforce D-Wave's leadership in delivering practical quantum computing solutions
D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) ("D-Wave" or the "Company"), the only dual-platform quantum computing company, providing both annealing and gate-model systems, software, and services, today announced that it will present new scientific results at the American Physical Society's Global Physics Summit , the world's largest physics conference, on March 15-20, 2026, in Denver, Colorado.
At the conference, D-Wave TM researchers will present technical developments in both annealing and gate-model quantum computing, highlighting advances in analog-digital processor control, error detection and correction, programmable quantum dynamics and optimization. The talks underscore D-Wave's continued momentum scaling practical, commercially viable quantum computers.
"The Global Physics Summit is an important forum for sharing scientific progress with the global physics community," said Trevor Lanting, chief development officer at D-Wave. "The work we will present reflects meaningful advancements in performance, scalability and real-world applications. We are focused on translating these technical breakthroughs into capabilities that help our customers solve complex problems better, faster and more efficiently than classical approaches."
Through this research, D-Wave's esteemed scientists and engineers continue to strengthen the Company's commercial leadership in annealing quantum computing while accelerating its differentiated dual-rail approach to building gate-model systems. D-Wave's dual-rail gate-model qubits combine superconducting speed with the fidelity of trapped ion and neutral atom systems, a capability unmatched by any other quantum computing vendor.
The D-Wave team will present the following accepted talks (all times listed are in Mountain Daylight Time):
March 18, 2026
- 3:30–4:06 p.m. — Scaling Advantage in Approximate Optimization with Quantum Annealing
March 19, 2026
- 4:06-4:18 p.m. — Extracting the Nishimori Line in Random-Bond Ising Models with Quantum Annealing
- 4:30-4:42 p.m. — Unlocking Coherent Reverse Annealing on a D-Wave Advantage2 TM Quantum Processor
- 4:42-4:54 p.m. — Analog-Digital Quantum Simulation of a Disorder-Induced Localized Phase on a D-Wave Advantage2 QPU
March 20, 2026
- 8:24-8:36 a.m. — High-Fidelity Magic State Preparation in an Error-Detecting Surface Code (Part 1)
- 8:36-8:48 a.m. — High-Fidelity Magic State Preparation in an Error-Detecting Surface Code (Part 2)
- 9:24-9:36 a.m. — SONAR: A Quantum Harmonic Balance Technique for Identifying Nonlinear Resonances in Systems of Many Coupled Modes
Attendees are invited to visit Booth 1228 to meet with D-Wave scientists, experience interactive demonstrations, and learn more about career opportunities, which can also be found on D-Wave's website .
Explore D-Wave research publications here .
About D-Wave Quantum Inc.
D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. It is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the first and only to offer dual-platform quantum computing products and services, spanning both annealing and gate-model quantum computing technologies. D-Wave's mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum today through enterprise-grade systems available on-premises and via its Leap™ quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations across commercial, government and research sectors trust D-Wave to address complex computational challenges using quantum computing. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how D-Wave is shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: www.dwavequantum.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "believe," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "trend," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "forecast," "projection," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.
