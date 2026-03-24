D-Wave to Premiere "Quantum Matters" Podcast

Industry leaders, researchers and innovators to discuss how quantum computing is delivering value today—and where the technology is going

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) ("D-Wave" or the "Company"), the only dual-platform quantum computing company providing both annealing and gate-model systems, software and services, today announced that it will launch a new podcast series, "Quantum Matters," on April 7, 2026. Reinforcing D-Wave's unique position as the world's first commercial quantum computing company, the podcast will feature conversations with industry leaders, researchers, academics and scientists on how quantum computing is applied across business and science today, and where the technology is headed .

Hosted by Murray Thom, D-Wave's vice president of quantum technology evangelism, the podcast will examine how organizations are currently using quantum computing to solve computationally complex problems in areas such as manufacturing, supply chain, aerospace, life sciences and artificial intelligence. Guests will discuss practical applications, lessons learned from early deployments, and how annealing and gate-model quantum computing are advancing to address new use cases.

"D-Wave's quantum computing technology has moved beyond theory and into real-world deployment," said Thom. "With this podcast, we're convening and elevating the voices of the first-movers who are boldly exploring and deploying this groundbreaking technology to achieve operational excellence, drive business impact and fuel scientific breakthroughs."

The premiere episode of "Quantum Matter s" will be available April 7, 2026 on YouTube and major podcast platforms, with additional episodes released biweekly.

Follow "Quantum Matters" here .

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. It is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the first and only to offer dual-platform quantum computing products and services, spanning both annealing and gate-model quantum computing technologies. D-Wave's mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum today through enterprise-grade systems available on-premises and via its Leap™ quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations across commercial, government and research sectors trust D-Wave to address complex computational challenges using quantum computing. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how D-Wave is shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: www.dwavequantum.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "believe," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "trend," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "forecast," "projection," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Media Contact:
Alex Daigle
media@dwavesys.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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