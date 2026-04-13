D-Wave CEO Brings Commercial Quantum Computing to the Center of Global Economic and Technology Discussions at Semafor World Economy and QED-C Quantum Summit

Participation to reinforce D-Wave's leadership in commercial quantum computing, breakthrough technical advancements and quantum-AI innovation
D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) ("D-Wave" or the "Company"), the only dual-platform quantum computing company providing both annealing and gate-model systems, software and services, today announced that CEO Dr. Alan Baratz will join global leaders on the mainstage at Semafor World Economy on April 14, 2026, and the QED-C Quantum Summit on April 15, 2026, reinforcing quantum computing's growing importance in global economic, technology and policy discussions.
As quantum computing gains momentum among global business and government leaders, Dr. Baratz will highlight how the technology is moving from experimentation to commercial adoption, delivering value today and underscoring the urgency of adoption now. He will also address why quantum computing could help address the growing energy demands of AI and other advanced computational workloads and discuss D-Wave's latest technical advances across its annealing and gate-model quantum systems.
"In today's complex and competitive global economy, organizations need to make faster decisions, operate more efficiently, and address the rising cost and energy demands of computation," said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. "Quantum computing offers a powerful new way to solve hard problems that can be difficult for classical approaches alone, particularly in areas like optimization, materials simulation and AI. At D-Wave, we are helping customers put that capability to work now in ways that drive real operational and competitive advantage today."
At Semafor World Economy, Dr. Baratz will participate in " The Geoeconomics of AI " track, discussing how advances in AI are reshaping business and infrastructure, and the role quantum computing could play in enabling more energy-efficient and performant AI. Semafor World Economy is one of the world's largest convenings of top global CEOs and government officials to exchange ideas that shape the future of the world economy. A livestream of the session will be available here at 1:55 p.m. ET on April 14, 2026.
The QED-C Quantum Summit brings together leaders from industry, government, and research to share data, align on priorities, and drive coordinated action across the global quantum ecosystem. At the Summit, Dr. Baratz will join senior industry and government leaders on a flagship panel from 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. ET on April 15, 2026, to discuss the key decisions shaping the next phase of quantum commercialization. He will also showcase how global organizations are using D-Wave's technology across logistics, manufacturing, life sciences, defense, and emergency response, often facilitating faster, more efficient decision-making than classical approaches alone.
These discussions coincide with World Quantum Day 2026 , an annual celebration promoting public awareness and understanding of quantum science and technology around the world.
About D-Wave Quantum Inc.
D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. It is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the first and only to offer dual-platform quantum computing products and services, spanning both annealing and gate-model quantum computing technologies. D-Wave's mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum today through enterprise-grade systems available on-premises and via its Leap™ quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations across commercial, government and research sectors trust D-Wave to address complex computational challenges using quantum computing. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how D-Wave is shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: www.dwavequantum.com .
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