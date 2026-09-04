Cyngn Highlights 24-Patent Portfolio Anchoring Its Physical AI Platform

Company highlights five technology pillars underlying its intellectual property strategy as it scales commercial deployments
Cyngn Inc. (Nasdaq: CYN) ("Cyngn" or the "Company"), a developer of AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology for industrial applications, today provided an overview of its U.S. patent portfolio, which has grown to 24 issued patents following its most recent grant in March 2026. The review groups the portfolio into five technology areas that together protect the core systems underlying Cyngn's Enterprise Autonomy Suite, including its DriveMod autonomous vehicle platform.
"Since August 2023, Cyngn has been granted the substantial majority of its patents, reflecting a sustained, multi-year investment in building intellectual property around the technical problems our customers actually face," said Lior Tal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cyngn. "Reviewing the portfolio as a whole shows a consistent pattern: our patents are concentrated in the systems that let one autonomy platform operate across different vehicle types and environments, rather than in any single feature."
Cyngn's patent portfolio grew from 3 U.S. patents prior to 2023 to 24 as of March 2026, with 16 patents granted in 2023 alone and additional patents granted or allowed in each subsequent year. The five areas below reflect the technical focus of the patents highlighted below.
1. Perception and Sensor Intelligence
These patents protect how Cyngn's vehicles collect and process data about their surroundings. Facilities with dense, continuous material flow, such as Coats' 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Tennessee, where DriveMod Tuggers haul components between production lines, illustrate the kind of environment for which this technology is built.
- Modular Sensor System for Automated Guided Vehicles (Patent No. 12332083; 23rd U.S. patent, granted July 2025) — Covers a sensor system designed to be coupled to existing industrial vehicles with minimal modification, supporting deployment across varied equipment types.
- Adaptive Motion Compensation of Perception Channels (Patent No. 12032099; 20th U.S. patent, granted July 2024) — Covers a method for maintaining sensor data accuracy while a vehicle is in motion, integrating LiDAR and image data and adjusting for processing delay between data capture and use.
2. Adaptive Decision-Making and Behavior Planning
These patents protect how Cyngn's vehicles interpret their environment and decide how to act. Warehouse environments with continuous, mixed pedestrian and vehicle traffic, such as G&J Pepsi's beverage distribution facilities, where DriveMod Tuggers move product through active operations, reflect the kind of setting these decision-making systems are designed for.
- System and Methods of Adaptive Object-based Decision Making for Autonomous Driving (Patent No. 12039867; 21st U.S. patent, granted July 2024) — Covers methods enabling a vehicle to identify nearby objects and make informed decisions about interacting with them, such as navigating around obstacles or other moving objects.
- Adaptive Traffic Rule-Based Decision Making for Autonomous Driving (Patent No. US-11837090; 18th U.S. patent, granted December 2023) — Covers decision-making logic that optimizes driving decisions when multiple rules or constraints are imposed on a vehicle by its environment.
- Modular Extensible Behavioral Decision System (Patent No. 11837089; 17th U.S. patent, granted December 2023) — Covers a decision-making architecture that incorporates environmental elements, such as regions of interest and detected objects, into a vehicle's behavioral decisions.
3. Vehicle-Agnostic Control and Adaptability
This is the most recent addition to the portfolio and reflects Cyngn's strategy of deploying one autonomy stack across multiple vehicle platforms. Multi-building campuses, such as Vann Family Orchards' connected processing facilities in Sacramento Valley, where DriveMod Tuggers move raw materials across separate storage and processing buildings, reflect the kind of environment this adaptability targets.
- System and Method of Adaptive, Real-Time Vehicle System Identification for Autonomous Driving (Patent No. US-12530029; 24th U.S. patent, granted March 2026) — Covers a system that builds real-time, gear-specific vehicle models to generate control commands, validates those commands through simulation before execution, and adapts as vehicle hardware degrades, supporting deployment across different vehicle types without platform-specific redesign.
4. Safety Validation and Monitoring
- System and Methods of Large-Scale Autonomous Driving Validation (Patent No. US-11851074; 19th U.S. patent, granted December 2023) — Covers a validation system that runs parallel computations on board the vehicle and in an off-board cloud environment comparing the two to check driving decisions at scale.
5. Compute Architecture
- System and Methods of Off-Board Centric Autonomous Driving Computation (Patent No. 12246733; 22nd U.S. patent, granted March 2025) — Covers a cloud-based approach to autonomous vehicle operation, shifting portions of driving-related computation off the vehicle itself.
About Cyngn
Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.
Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers.
The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years.
Investor Contact:
Natalie Russell
CFO
investors@cyngn.com
Media Contact:
Luke Renner
Head of Marketing
media@cyngn.com
Where to Find Cyngn:
- Website: https://cyngn.com
- X: https://x.com/cyngn
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyngn
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cyngnhq
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
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