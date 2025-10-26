Cygnus promotes highly experienced engineer to lead economic studies

Cygnus promotes highly experienced engineer to lead economic studies

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF) ("Cygnus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Chief Operating Officer "COO") Nick Kwong will be promoted to PresidentChief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company following the transition of Ernest Mast from Managing Director to Non-Executive Director on 12 December 2025.

Mr Kwong is a globally experienced Mining Engineer who has led operations, feasibility studies and mine building activities over the past 20 years. He has been COO of the Chibougamau Project since 2022 and has worked extensively with Mr Mast over this time. His previous positions include General Manager of two gold mines at Maaden in Saudi Arabia and multiple senior roles within New Gold Inc. for 14 years, with his final role being Director of Technical Services.

Cygnus now has a dual strategy centred on exploration/resource growth, which is led by VP Exploration & Corporate Development Duncan Grieve, and updating the 2022 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA").* Mr Kwong is leading the PEA update in conjunction with independent consultants Ausenco. The updated study will take into account the growth and upgrade in mineral resources, including the addition of the high-grade Golden Eye deposit, and improved commodity price environment (copper, gold and silver). Following the completion of the PEA update, which considers the refurbishment of the existing 900ktpa processing plant, the Company's focus will shift to completing a feasibility study and finalising the environmental approvals, which match Mr Kwong's skillset.

Mr Mast has been integral to the success of the Chibougamau Project and has developed strong local ties with the local community, First Nations and government authorities. Importantly for Cygnus, the relationships and project knowledge will endure with his appointment as a Non-Executive Director. The terms and conditions of Mr Kwong's new contract are outlined in Appendix A.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Cygnus.

David Southam
Executive Chairman
T: +61 8 6118 1627
E: info@cygnusmetals.com 		Media:
Paul Armstrong
Read Corporate
+61 8 9388 1474


* The outcomes of the PEA were first announced by Doré Copper Mining Corp. ("Doré") on 10 May 2022 and the comprehensive technical report underpinning the PEA was announced by Doré in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 on 15 June 2022. The Technical Report was prepared by BBA Inc. with several consulting firms contributing to sections of the study, including SLR, SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and WSP Inc, and is available on SEDAR+. Cygnus cautions that the PEA is a preliminary technical, conceptual and economic study undertaken by Doré of the initial evaluation and potential development of the Chibougamau Project. It is at scoping study level only, which is based on a lower level of technical assessment that is not sufficient to support the estimation of Ore Reserves and is inherently uncertain. The production targets and forecast financial information disclosed in the PEA are underpinned by Measured Mineral Resources (approximately 1.17%), Indicated Mineral Resources (approximately 32.10%) and Inferred Mineral Resources (approximately 66.73%). However, Cygnus is not able to disclose the outcomes of the PEA as the significant proportion of Inferred Resources included in the Life of Mine means that pursuant to ASX and ASIC guidance there is not considered to be sufficiently reasonable grounds for the production targets and forecast financial information disclosed in the PEA. Accordingly, Cygnus is not disclosing the production targets and forecast financial information reported in the PEA and cautions investors against making investment decisions based on such targets and forecasts.

APPENDIX A – Terms and Conditions of CEO/President Contract

Commencement Date 12 December 2025
Term No fixed term
Consultancy fee C$300,000 per annum
Long term incentive The Company has agreed to issue to Mr Kwong (or his nominees) a total of 3,000,000 additional performance rights which expire on 31 May 2030 ( Performance Rights ).

The Performance Rights are to be issued under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan on the same terms as existing performance rights (refer to the Company's notice of annual general meeting released to ASX on 14 April 2025), with a summary of the vesting conditions below:
  • 1,500,000 Class B Performance Rights, 50-100% of which will vest pro rata upon the Company announcing that between 50% and 60% of the Chibougamau Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") has been converted to an MRE with an Indicated (or higher) classification; and
  • 1,500,000 Class C Performance Rights will vest upon the 20-Day volume weighted average market price of the Company's Shares traded on the ASX being A$0.1815 or more per Share.
Termination Company or Executive initiated termination by notice : 6 months' notice in writing if within 12 months of appointment as CEO, otherwise 3 months' notice in writing. A payment in lieu of notice may be made at the Company's discretion.

Summary termination : Immediate termination upon the provision of notice in writing. No entitlement to a notice period or termination payment (except for any entitlements accrued as at the termination date).
Change of control If Mr Kwong's services are no longer required within 6 months of a "change of control", he shall receive a payment equal to 6 months of service.



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Dore Copper Mining Corp.DCMC:CATSXV:DCMCBase Metals Investing
DCMC:CA
Cygnus Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cygnus Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cygnus Metals (TSXV:CYG)

Cygnus Metals

Copper-gold exploration and development in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada

Copper-gold exploration and development in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada Keep Reading...
Transformational Appointment to Drive Gold & Copper Growth

Transformational Appointment to Drive Gold & Copper Growth

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Transformational Appointment to Drive Gold & Copper GrowthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Minerals to Present at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, November 2-5, 2025

Sun Summit Minerals to Present at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, November 2-5, 2025

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending and presenting at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, taking place November 2–5, 2025 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.Niel Marotta,... Keep Reading...
Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in Cobre

Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in Cobre

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in CobreDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Combination Creek Zone, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Combination Creek Zone, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration review of the Combination Creek Zone at its 100% owned Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property"), Princeton B.C.COMBINATION CREEK ZONE... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces the Completion of the Inaugural 2025 Exploration Program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of the Inaugural 2025 Exploration Program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2025 exploration program has been completed at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "Theory Project").The Theory Project... Keep Reading...
Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project

Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News
Cygnus Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cygnus Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Transformational Appointment to Drive Gold & Copper Growth

Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold Project

ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position

Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold Project

Emerging Tech Investing

ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Recovers from Biggest One-Day Drop in 12 Years

Silver Investing

Ed Steer: Silver Rally Now Unstoppable, Price to Hit Triple Digits

Lithium Investing

Shaakichiuwaanaan Project Set to Become Second Largest Lithium Mine Globally

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Gold Outlook: World Edition